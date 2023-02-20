Habibi Real Estate plans to invest Dh190m in Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:47 PM

Dubai has become the preferred city in the world for investors and innovators, said Sergey Kosenko, founder and director of the newly-launched company Habibi Real Estate.

The reasons behind this are related to the city’s unique characteristics, the most important of which are — a distinguished economy, convergence and coexistence of diverse cultures within the city, the availability of the most advanced digital and modern technologies, a state-of the-art infrastructure, security and safety, and the foundations for a luxurious life.

Kosenko also declared the launch of huge projects and businesses for Habibi Real Estate in Dubai, based on an initial investment portfolio of Dh190 million ($50 million).

These announcements were made during a distinguished ceremony organised recently by the company on board a luxury yacht in D-Marin Business Bay Marina, in the presence of leading executives and about 80 of the world’s most famous social media celebrities.

Business expansion

Speaking at the ceremony, Kosenko stressed that the company choses Dubai as a focal point for business expansion in the region and globally, because of the city’s global leadership and important attributes. He elaborated that Habibi Real Estate intends to expand its business further in the coming months due to Dubai’s impressive economic growth in comparison to other parts of the world.

Kosenko, who is one of the most popular bloggers and influencers in the world with 5.9 million followers on Instagram, rdisclosed that the company closed an important sale deal amounting to $6 million, marking the beginnings of the company’s activity in the real estate market in Dubai.

“Through this deal, two properties were bought and sold from prominent real estate developers in Business Bay area of Dubai,” he said.

Furthermore, the ceremony witnessed the purchase of an entire floor in an upscale residential complex, by a prominent investor from Habibi Real Estate.

Kosenko explained that he is currently at the final stage of preparing a series of interesting content that revolves around the aesthetic features of life in Dubai, the city’s distinction as the most luxurious place, and the best location for work, residency, relaxation and creativity in the world.

