Gulf Craft opens luxury hub in Port Rashid Marina

The Gulf Craft Experience Centre is designed to give both UAE and international clientele a hands-on insight into Gulf Craft’s luxury offerings

Gulf Craft’s Experience Centre is the first of its kind for the shipyard, underlining the company’s ambition to elevate the yacht buying experience for their clients

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 4:18 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 4:19 PM

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2022, Gulf Craft is earmarking this year as an opportunity to further solidify its position as an industry leader, with the first milestone being the opening of the Experience Centre.

The ‘Gulf Craft Experience Centre’ will deliver a personalised luxury experience to its rapidly expanding international clientele. The centre is designed to elevate and heighten the unique and exclusive experience of yacht customisation. A process usually reserved for later in the yacht purchasing cycle, Gulf Craft have developed a fully interactive experience that can be enjoyed by serious buyers and yacht enthusiasts alike.

Clients will be able to touch and feel the luxurious finishings which go into every yacht such as high-quality marble, carpets, and wooden veneers, as well as place new orders and get professional advice on servicing and maintenance. Virtual reality is available for clients to explore the variety of yachts Gulf Craft has on offer.

Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, Gulf Craft’s chairman, said: “As we mark 40 years of a continuing legacy, we must take time to reflect on our achievements from the past and our ambitions for the future. With the launch of our new flagship, the Majesty 175 we have cemented our position on the international stage as trailblazers in the field of composites yachts."

He added: "As our global presence continues to expand at a significant pace we must adapt and change the way we do business with our international clients, which is why we are incredibly proud to be delivering a luxury experience through our new hub in Dubai’s Port Rashid. As we look to the future, we will continue to see Gulf Craft strengthen its reputation as a globally recognised manufacturer of the world’s finest vessels which can be found in marinas all over the world.”

Today, 92 per cent of all vessels built at the company’s Umm Al Quwain shipyard are exported across the globe. The Gulf Craft Experience Centre creates an additional touchpoint for existing and new clients alike, to further support the company’s rapid global expansion.

Talal Nasralla, Gulf Craft’s CEO, said: “We are witnessing the growth and demand of the industry, and in response to this we have made the strategic decision to expand our UAE operations to Port Rashid. The city is a hub to the world, and our new luxury Experience Centre connects the Gulf Craft brand to its international yachting community with a focus on becoming closer and delivering an exceptional experience."

"Port Rashid is the natural partner for this expansion as a home port with strong international travel links and conveniently located close to Dubai International Airport. You can also expect our expanded presence in other global locations very soon as we continue our international growth,” he added.

