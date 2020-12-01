Global Business
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

Reuters/London
Filed on December 1, 2020

(Reuters file)

Will continue to seek offers for all or parts of the business.

British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday.

It said it would start a wind-down of Debenhams, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.

The collapse of Debenhams, which trades from 124 UK stores and employs 12,000, came a day after Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group entered administration, threatening about 13,000 jobs.




