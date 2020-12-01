UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated
Will continue to seek offers for all or parts of the business.
British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday.
It said it would start a wind-down of Debenhams, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.
The collapse of Debenhams, which trades from 124 UK stores and employs 12,000, came a day after Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group entered administration, threatening about 13,000 jobs.
