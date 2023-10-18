Gitex Global: Tally expects 30-40% growth in the UAE

AI remains at the core of business management software provider's operations

Jayati Singh, Tally’s chief marketing officer

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 4:22 PM

Tally Solutions, the business management software provider, is expecting a 30-40 per cent growth year on year in its UAE business, a senior official of the company said.

“We are pretty bullish when it comes to growth in Middle East. And also I’ll put Africa to an extent primarily at the back of some of the product roadmaps that we have coming in,” Jayati Singh, Tally’s chief marketing officer, told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines if Gitex Global in Dubai.

Tally’s product range is geared to serve the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a sector that is key to the UAE economy. Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the core of the company’s products. “AI and ML [machine learning] seem to be the buzzwords and no segment and no industry will be left untouched for sure. So as we speak, we also will be looking at solutions specifically, in terms of the features which can benefit the small and medium sized businesses. Right now, what would it mean in terms of the offerings we’ll be testing quite a few concepts, which made the whole process of business management, how they that tends to make it very, very intuitive. So we’re in the process of discovering a lot of such use cases,” Singh said.

Tally is showcasing its latest version TallyPrime 4.0 at Gitex 2023. Under the theme ‘Powering 4-Dimentional Business Growth’, the latest version envisions to simply business operations, ensure seamless communication, assist entrepreneurs in taking insightful decisions and make them compliant. The latest release is set to revolutionize how businesses operate and grow, offering entrepreneurs a trusted partner to unlock their full growth potential. The company will showcase its tech offering at Stall B30 in Hall 06 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Each year that we participate at Gitex, we ensure to bring something absolutely remarkable to assist entrepreneurs in their business journey. We are thrilled to showcase our latest offering TallyPrime 4.0 and are confident that it will change the way small and medium entrepreneurs operate their business. This latest version is designed to be a growth catalyst for businesses, streamlining business operations, enhancing communication, providing invaluable insights, and ensuring compliance. We believe that the latest version will empower entrepreneurs to achieve 4-dimensional growth in operations, efficiency, connectivity, and compliance. As it debuts at GITEX 2023, we invite businesses and entrepreneurs to explore the future of business management and embark on a journey towards four-dimensional business growth.” said Vikas Panchal, General Manager - Middle East, Tally Solutions.