Galaxy S23 Series now available in UAE stores

Starting February 17, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 will be available in carriers, retailers across UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, and on Samsung.com.

Doohee Lee, president, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the Galaxy S series has redefined the smartphone experience through its innovative technology, top-of-the-line performance, and commitment to the environment. — Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 6:21 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics on Thursday announced that its new Galaxy S23 Series, comprising the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23, are now available across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

“Starting February 17, the new Galaxy S23 Series will be available across leading carriers, in-store and online retailers as well as on Samsung.com,” according to a statement.

The series comes equipped with new industry-leading innovations, such as the ultimate 200MP camera that captures epic moments with incredible precision, and a powerful processor that unleashes a premium gaming experience.

Additionally, the new devices feature a striking design that advances Samsung's sustainability commitment with more components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone3.

Doohee Lee, president, Samsung Gulf Electronics, made the announcement during a glitzy event in Dubai, and said the Galaxy S series has redefined the smartphone experience through its innovative technology, top-of-the-line performance, and commitment to the environment.

“With Galaxy S23 Series, we are continuing our legacy of innovation and exceeding expectations with industry-leading hardware and software updates, including an epic camera and a powerful processor, all with sustainability at the heart of it,” he said.

Fadi Abu Shamat, head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the company has received a good response for the new Galaxy series.

"We are extremely excited to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the region, our most advanced Galaxy yet. We are already seeing a great response to the new devices so far and from a global standpoint, forecast an aggressive double-digit growth for the new devices throughout the year,” he said.

“We expect more than half of sales (units) to come from Galaxy S23 Ultra. With Galaxy S23 Ultra’s powerful performance, unrivaled camera features, and eco-conscious design, we hope to invite all mobile users to the next-level Galaxy experience,” he said.

Yacine Zerkdi, head of Android - Middle East, said: “We are excited to partner with Samsung and get people to experience our latest innovations on Android. Through this partnership, people will soon be able to co-watch videos and co-edit content seamlessly on Google Meet with a fully integrated experience on the new Galaxy S23 series. We will continue to look for ways that help people connect with each other, to learn, share and grow."

The new Galaxy S Series launched in the region during a glitzy event in Dubai.

Rachel Corcoran - MEA Consumer Channel and Partner Marketing Director at Microsoft said: “We are thrilled to announce our latest innovative partnership with Samsung that brings Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Series together with the best apps and services from Windows 11 and Microsoft 365. Through this partnership, we are empowering users with tools and technologies that will boost their productivity and collaboration across both work and play, no matter where they are.”

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system with improved Nightography capabilities. Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and color tone.

