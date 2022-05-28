Galadari Brothers wins coveted Nexa Autocolour Award

The SmartHub Kalba will be the future telecom hub for the region where more submarine cables will be landing strengthening e& position as a leading regional hub.
Galadari Brothers Co. LLC, the Dubai-based diversified conglomerate, has won the coveted Nexa Autocolour Award for 2021 for sustaining double-digit growth, despite the Covid-19 challenge for the second successive year.
The honour underscored the conglomerate’s 44-year relationship, which started in 1978 with its principal — PPG Industries, an American Fortune 500 company and global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, previously known as Imperial Chemical Ind. Ltd.
PPG, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, operates in more than 70 countries around the globe.
By revenue it is the largest coatings company in the world and a leading player in the automotive refinish space and is rapidly embracing digital transformation to save time and cost overruns.
Sara Fanciano, Business Director, CEMTA, Automotive Refinish, lavished praise on Galadari Brothers’ zeal to be in sync with the changing times.
“Galadari Brothers is the first company in the Middle East to use Moonwalk, PPG’s automated paint mixing system that will transform body shops. This innovative mechanism saves labour time, reduces waste, and transforms the mixing room into a clean and safe environment in an era where sustainability is a growing mantra. This robust and user-friendly technology sets a new standard for the automotive refinish paint market,” Fanciano said.
Jean-François Lemaire, Business Director, Refinish, META, echoed his colleague. “PPG is at the forefront of creating value for our customers and end users, making them profitable. I’m happy to report that our valued partner Galadari Brothers has shown the appetite to adopt digital transformation and innovation, which hold the key to succeed in a competitive world,” he said.
Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman, Galadari Brothers, said: “I thank PPG Industries for our long and fruitful relationship as we embark on a new era of rapid digital transformation. Our principal has been showing the way to keep the momentum going. Their confidence in us has made us a key player in the automotive refinish sector.”
Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman, Galadari Brothers, said: “Our robust leadership has ensured that we remain ahead of the curve in all our business interests. Automotive refinish is a niche segment, where value for money is the key for both body shop operators and end users. Moonwalk has lived up to that promise with aplomb.”
Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO, Galadari Brothers, said: “We’re delighted and humbled by the honour conferred on us. The award underlines our commitment to innovate and be mindful of sustainability and ecological concerns. The double-digit growth was possible because of our strict adherence with systems and process.”
Axel Dreyer, CEO of Galadari Automotive Division, said: “The award is a recognition of hard work and creating an ecosystem that benchmarks human talents and value chain management, where the workflow is seamless and efficient. The feat was achieved in one of the most difficult years in the history of mankind in the new millennium because of the raging viral outbreak. I’m happy to share this prestigious award with my team members, who rose to the occasion when it mattered most.”
