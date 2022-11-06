GAL signs MoU with Indonesia’s MRO leader GMF AeroAsia

By Wam Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 3:45 PM

GAL, a UAE company engaged in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia Tbk (GMF).

The latest move aimed at exploring opportunities for joint cooperation in projects related to the provision of maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, upgrade, and engineering services across airframes, components, and engines.

The MoU also provides for cooperation in the field of capability development to attract domestic and international military markets.

“We are pleased to enter into this MOU with GMF, a leading company in aircraft MRO, and we are confident that the combining of our resources and expertise will lead to innovative and valuable business relations that will reflect positively on the quality of services offered to our customers and partners," Mahmood Al Hameli, CEO of GAL, said.

"We hope by cooperating with GAL, which is also a key player in UAE Defence Industry, GMF will be able to enhance our competitiveness level and expand our defense services to a larger market. This cooperation also plays a pivotal role for GMF's business diversification strategy to expand from commercial market to penetrate in defense industry. We are longing for a bigger collaboration with GAL in the future," Andi Fahrurrozi, CEO of GMF added.