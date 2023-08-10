The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
A money exchange operating in the UAE has been fined Dh4.8 million over its "weak compliance framework" to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The exchange did not have in place the "required risk analysis" and due diligence policies and procedures.
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed the financial sanction as per a federal law on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and Illegal organisations. The CBUAE did not identify the exchange house.
It said it works to "ensure that all exchange houses, their owners and staff" abide by the applicable UAE laws, regulations and standards that "safeguard transparency and integrity" of the country's financial system.
History provides Human Resources professionals with a treasure trove of knowledge that can be applied to modern-day challenges
The taxable person should assess the status of investment in the share or capital of juridical person to adopt the proper tax position, and tax the related income accordingly
Abu Dhabi-based company would acquire a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Baku
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
'We won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too': X social media platform boss
Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends