Family offices in focus at Dubai event

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 7:35 PM

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) has unveiled the Family Office Round Table (FORT) Dubai 2024, set for February 2, at the Museum of the Future.

This event, co-hosted with the third-generation Patel Family Office from the United States, carries the theme “Abundance for the Future.” Positioned as a pivotal gathering of global wealth and innovators, it aims to align with Dubai’s visionary ethos.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI, said: “This marks a remarkable accomplishment, inaugurating a new era of prosperity and global progress. Dubai’s fusion of innovation, cultural diversity, and a forward-looking vision, coupled with its commitment to ethical investment, provides a platform for discussions that transcend traditional boundaries.”

FORT Dubai 2024 commences with an pre-event yacht reception at the Dubai Harbour on February 1, offering a networking opportunity for the world’s financial elite. The following day will be dedicated to the conference, featuring discussions and thought leadership on pivotal topics shaping the future of wealth and investment. As the day transitions into evening, the same venue will transform into a setting for the gala dinner. The event is set to gather over 400 specially invited dignitaries from more than 44 countries.

The dinner is an extension of the day’s discourse, furthering global connections and deepening commitments toward shaping the trajectory of wealth generation, preservation, and transformation. More than 100 global family offices will be in attendance, alongside sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds, government funds, industry experts, academics, media houses, investment decision-makers, distinguished dignitaries, royal families, ministers, heads of state, and policymakers. They will converge to share their vision for an inclusive digital future.

The guest list features prominent figures such as Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub; two-time Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman; E. David Burt, Premier of Bermuda; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology of South Africa; spiritual leader Brahmavihari Swami;, Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal; Prince Ebrahim Sanyang of Gambia; Udaya Indrarathna, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, and others.

Edward Longhurst-Pierce, Chief Executive of SWFI Events, adds, “ Choosing Dubai as the event’s launchpad was a strategic decision, considering its global hub status, strategic location, and innovative spirit. This rare opportunity aligns with the theme ‘Abundance for the Future,’ reflecting the country’s ambition to make a significant global impact.”

The two-day event will transcend conventional investment discussions, featuring panel discussions, a creative business showcase, networking opportunities, and the prestigious Gala Dinner. This gathering marks the beginning of the year, paving the way for upcoming meetings in the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, fostering collaborative efforts that will redefine global finance.