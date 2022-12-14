Facilio looks to double its footprint in 2023

Rolls out product enhancements to directly impact real estate owners and operators’ business revenue by lowering operational costs & optimizing performance

Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio, said the Middle East is a critical market for the company. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 7:47 PM

Facilio manages over 10,000+ properties globally, of which about 50 million sqft is located in the GCC region. The SaaS company, which provides AI-driven property operations and maintenance software, is looking to grow this 100 per cent by the end of 2023. Having doubled its workforce in the last one year, Facilio continues to make strategic hires and expand its channel partner network.

“The Middle East is a critical market for us, within which UAE, KSA and Qatar are where the majority of our customers are based. We currently manage 50 million sq ft space in this region, spread across commercial offices, residential, healthcare, hospitality & retail. We are aiming to double this by the end of 2023,” says Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

“The C-suite has started viewing property operations technology as a strategic investment and wants better real-time visibility into how their real estate portfolios are performing. We have added product enhancements aimed at catering to this requirement,” he said.

As per a recent poll with over 200+ Middle East-based O&M professionals, 72 per cent said real estate owners and operators should directly invest in the CaFM software and own the data. In line with this, Facilio has strengthened its current product suite with an ‘Exec. Visibility Dashboard’. This dashboard gives a high-level overview to the senior leadership teams across property verticals enabling them to track critical O&M parameters around portfolio performance. It will help them make data-informed decisions that will directly impact their company’s bottomline by reducing operational costs and increasing productivity.

Facilio recently launched their AI-driven Connected Retail product to help retail portfolios such as convenience stores, food & fashion retail chains remotely monitor and control systems, deploy optimisation strategies at scale, and improve energy savings & asset performance.