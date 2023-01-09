FAB to issue $500m 5-year Islamic bond

The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest lender in the UAE, plans to price a $500 million Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Monday, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are mandated joint lead managers on the deal, according to the document. — Reuters
The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector
Pre-pandemic report by PwC estimates that if OECD nations could reach the gender-parity levels of Sweden then overall OECD GDP could be boosted by $6 trillion – a figure higher than the annual GDP of Japan, the world’s third largest economy
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer inspects the work progress of the water reservoir project which is 76.8% complete
The insurance industry is currently underserved and offers a myriad of opportunities to expand through awareness-building of insurance benefits, says an industry expert
The income related to the services, where the services are provided or utilised or benefited in the UAE, will be considered UAE-sourced income
Tabbara explained that healthcare market opportunities, especially new hospital projects in the Middle East and Africa region are also set to grow to $68.8 billion in the coming year
Share sales of major companies drew keen investor response over the past year
A consistent global approach is yet to emerge on the categorisation of cryptocurrencies