FAB to issue $500m 5-year Islamic bond

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 3:41 PM

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest lender in the UAE, plans to price a $500 million Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Monday, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are mandated joint lead managers on the deal, according to the document. — Reuters