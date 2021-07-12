FAB, State Street ink strategic alliance
The alliance will create a full-service enterprise offering for institutional investors in the region.
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB) and State Street Corporation (STT) announced a new strategic alliance that leverages FAB’s regional securities services expertise, incorporating the largest direct custody network in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), and State Street’s global strength and capabilities.
Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive officer of FAB, said: “The Middle East investment landscape is distinctive with some of world’s largest sovereign wealth funds alongside a diverse range of private investment institutions. These investors require access to sophisticated investment tools and solutions across both their MENA and global investments. The alliance between FAB and State Street creates a unique platform, delivering leading capabilities across the entire investment value chain that cater for the characteristics of regional and global investments. We are excited to showcase how this will elevate investment servicing in the region.”
The alliance will create a full-service enterprise offering for institutional investors in the region. It will provide Mena investors with extensive reach into more than 100 markets around the world, an unrivalled product range servicing all major listed and unlisted asset classes, delivered by in-country client service teams in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt.
Clients will have access to State Street’s full suite of front, middle and back office capabilities, in addition to its extensive data management and analytics solutions, which seamlessly integrate with FAB’s regionalised suite of securities services products, local expertise and regional direct custody network.
Ron O’Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street, said: “This partnership between FAB and State Street presents a unique proposition for Mena investors and those who invest in the region. Clients are looking for financially secure and operationally resilient partners who can manage the non-core elements of their business, helping to deliver operational efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate risks and navigate complex regulation. They also desire to access global best practices and scale and a partner who understands the local challenges and constraints they face, and one who has the flexibility to seamlessly adapt to these changes. By leveraging the best of both global and regional expertise offered by the collaboration of our two organisations, we will provide a truly customised and flexible service model that proactively drives innovative solutions to meet our clients’ needs.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
FAB, State Street ink strategic alliance
The alliance will create a full-service enterprise offering for... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Adyen opens new office at DIFC
Adyen, a payments platform, has announced the opening of its new... READ MORE
-
News
Djibouti port company loses bid to escape DP...
The new ruling is the seventh decision by an international court or... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Adnoc joins Hydrogen Council
Hydrogen and its carrier fuels have great potential as new, low... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light