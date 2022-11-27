Soccer fans must explore Qatar with Fifa matches

All the fan-zones and World Cup themed locations is just so nice to experience

GCC national said soccer fans who are visiting Qatar to watch Fifa World Cup matches should also explore other tourist hotspots during the mega events.

About top spots in Qatar to visit and capture the World Cup excitement outside the stadium, Kuwaiti photographer Abdullah M. Alshayji said all the fan-zones and World Cup themed locations is just so nice to experience. "Qatar National Museum is so beautiful, very artistic architecture and exciting showpiece," he said.

Alshayji, who is covering the World Cup with iPhone 14, said latest Apple device has many innovative features to experience during the event.

"I think with an event so crowded, Cinematic mode is the perfect separator you could use to focus on your subjects and blur all the distractions. Ultra wide angle would provide an amazing field of view to capture all the action in the stadiums," he said.

About photography tips to capture golden moments of world cup matches, Qatari photographer Essa Al Jamali emphasises to focus on human reactions.

"Look for fans! They are the beauty of any photo in such events. You can capture their reactions and celebrations, which in my opinion give the best value to your photos," he said.

Al Jamali ranked Fifa Fan Festival high on his list to visit and capture the World Cup excitement outside the stadium.

"Fifa Fan Festival is top on the list. In addition, Souq Waif is a great place too. Doha Corniche is another great spot. Darb Lusail (Lusail Boulevard) is a brand new place not be missed while in Qatar during the world cup," he said.

About the best iPhone feature to capture the buzz and excitement of the world cup, he said Apple fans should smartly use the key features of latest iPhone variant.

"For photos, the portrait mode in places of crowd gives a beautiful depth and amazing shots. Also, the ultra wide camera lens is a great choice to capture the surroundings with fans, as well as the stadium scenes.

For videos, cinematic mode is a great choice while capturing fans in the stadiums and in fan crowds too," he said.

Another Qatari photographer Hussain Alsada, who is also Apple fan and using iPhone 14 Pro to cover the world cup, also suggested to use ultrawide lens to capture the events and its surrounding, like sports facilities, huge crowds of fans with their distinctive appearances, and groups photos. "Additionally, I recommend using the portrait mode to capture unique and professional content focusing the viewers gaze on a single prominent part of the picture," he said.

Alsada said there are many places to visit including Fifa Fan Zones, Lusail Trail, traditional Soul Waqif, Katara Cultural Village and the Heart of Qatar at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

"The best feature to capture such content is the Action mode. It is very useful when it comes to shooting content while moving or walking, as it provides stability and smoothness, resulting in artistic shots," he said.

While giving experts advise, another Qatari photographer Abdulrahman Abel said make sure to always focus on the human element and energetic moments to give it a real feel.

“People like to live through the experiences of those who attend the World Cup, so make sure you are always ready to capture these wild and one-time memory photographs,” he said.

About the best iPhone feature to use to capture the buzz and excitement of the World, he said portrait mode is amazing to capture subjects and hide distractions.

“It helps to focus on the subject that you want to “pop” in these photos. I also love using the apple ProRAW to capture stunning details in professional photography,” he said.

