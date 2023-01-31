Eurozone dodges recession with weak fourth-quarter growth

Visitors and fans can experience and interact with the newly-unveiled devices, latest innovations, and gain first-hand experience
The eurozone economy will avoid a recession this winter after recording weak-but-positive growth of 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, official data showed Tuesday.
The figure is lower than the 0.3 per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2022, but better than forecasts of a contraction by economists.
The data will be welcome after fears of a deep recession following Russia’s war in Ukraine, which unleashed sky-high energy prices and stoked inflation to record levels.
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and Italy would avoid recessions this year, as European growth proved “more resilient than expected” despite the war.
Official data in Germany, however, showed that Europe’s biggest economy unexpectedly shrank in late 2022, contracting by 0.2 per cent in the October to December period compared to the previous quarter.
Italy’s economy also retreated in the final quarter of 2022, decreasing by 0.1 per cent, official data showed on Tuesday.
But France dodged a contraction after recording growth of 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter as the eurozone’s second biggest economy expanded by 2.6 per cent in 2022.
The European Union’s statistics agency said the single currency area’s economy grew by 3.5 per cent in 2022 — higher than China’s at three per cent and the United States at 2.1 per cent.
The figure for the eurozone is better than the European Commission’s forecast in November of 3.2 per cent.
The economy of the 27-nation EU as a whole, including the countries using the euro, grew by 3.6 per cent in 2022.
The EU had been downbeat about the eurozone economy late last year, but the bloc’s economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni was more optimistic this month.
“There is a chance to avoid deep recession and to enter a more limited, shallow contraction,” Gentiloni said two weeks ago.
The IMF predicted the EU’s single currency area would grow in 2023 by 0.7 per cent. — AFP
Visitors and fans can experience and interact with the newly-unveiled devices, latest innovations, and gain first-hand experience
The forensic financial research firm released a report that accused the conglomerate of improper use of tax havens and flagged concerns about its debt levels
The Hindenburg effect caused the business tycoon to lose $8.21 billion in the last trading day
Daymond John and Robert Harjavec will share their expertise at SIF's ‘Investor Lounge’, which will bring together a group of government officials, directors and CEOs, providing the attendees with a unique opportunity to network and share knowledge about sustainable business practices and achieving long-term goals
DIFC Metaverse Platform is aligned with the Dubai Metaverse Strategy which aims to add $4 billion to Dubai's GDP
The bank reported a 12.1 per cent increase in customer deposits to Dh 113.8 billion as its liquid assets ratio stood at 33.2 per cent as of December 2022 compared to 29 per cent in December 2021 when the lender swung to a Dh1 billion net profit
First plenary meeting of the UAE-France high-level Business Council held in Abu Dhbai
Abu Dhabi is witnessing economic growth, as well as the growing adoption of sustainable practices and the circular economy