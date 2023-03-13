UAE's Adnoc Gas shares surge 25 percent in flotation: Stock exchange

It rose Dh0.59 in the opening minutes of trade

By AFP Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM

Shares in the United Arab Emirates' Adnoc Gas soared 25 percent in the opening minutes of trade when they were listed on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Monday.

Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), rose to Dh2.96 dirhams ($0.80) from its launch price of Dh2.37 in a $2.5 billion initial public offering.

