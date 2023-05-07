UAE signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with China bodies

Chinese insurer Ping An sought to split the bank in a search for better returns
Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the body responsible for developing the United Arab Emirates' nuclear energy sector, has signed three agreements with Chinese nuclear energy organisations as it looks to boost low-carbon nuclear power.
The UAE, which is hosting the COP28 climate summit this year and wants to get 6 per cent of its energy needs from nuclear as part of its 2050 net zero plan, has previously said China would be a key partner in its energy transition plan.
The three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) cover cooperation in nuclear energy operations, in high temperature gas-cooled reactors, and in nuclear fuel supply and investment, ENEC said on Sunday.
They were signed with China's Nuclear Power Operations Research Institute, the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas, and the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation.
The UAE is already building the Arab world's first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant, the Barakah plant in Abu Dhabi.
When completed Barakah will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity - equivalent to around 25 per cent of the UAE's peak demand.
ALSO READ:
Chinese insurer Ping An sought to split the bank in a search for better returns
Apple was the second biggest revenue generating brand in India in 2022
Indian gold demand in the March quarter fell 17%
India's first major airline collapse since 2019 underlines fierce competition in the sector
Emirates International Investment Company was already ADIB's top shareholder
The survey has a total of six sections, covering areas such as current market access in the targeted countries, trade and investment potential, and more
New Delhi announced recently that the gold tariff rate quota (TRQ) will be allocated to old and new applicants
Potential pacts represent up to 95% of total global trade