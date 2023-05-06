Dubai: 25-year-old invited to speak at environment conference in Sweden

Pooja Ganatra is the youngest sustainability and acoustic consultant invited and is the only speaker from India and the Middle East

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai resident, Pooja Ganatra, has been invited to talk about impact of the acoustics on the experience of doctors within the space of hospitals at the Ecophon International Acoustics Seminar (EIAS) conference happening in Sweden next week.

At the age of 25, she is the youngest sustainability and acoustic consultant invited and is the only speaker from India and the Middle East.

Ganatra's interest in sustainability was fuelled by the progressive measures the UAE took. She said that the country, heavily reliant on oil and gas, has taken bold steps to transition towards a more sustainable future.

“UAE has become a global leader in sustainable practices and has set ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions, waste, and water consumption. Dubai aims to achieve a 75 per cent reduction in energy consumption by 2030 by implementing various initiatives such as retrofitting existing buildings to be more energy-efficient, mandating the use of solar panels on new buildings, and promoting the use of electric vehicles,” said Ganatra.

“The country has also launched a Green Building Code that sets mandatory standards for sustainable design and construction practices. The UAE's leadership in sustainable practices has also led to the country hosting the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2023. COP 28 is a crucial event that brings together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and find solutions to the global climate crisis,” added Ganatra.

Ganatra is a member of the Buro Happold team, and has been actively involved in developing sustainable solutions in tourism, decarbonisation strategies, and other master projects. Her expertise in acoustics has added significant value to the field of health and well-being.

Her journey to the conference began with her insightful paper on healthcare acoustics, which drew a comparison between a LEED platinum-certified hospital and a non-certified hospital. Her work caught the attention of the conference organisers, who were impressed by her deep understanding of sustainability and invited her to speak at the event.

Ganatra's interest in sustainability and her desire to positively impact the field was further inspired by the UAE's efforts. Her work with Buro Happold has allowed her to contribute to projects that promote sustainability in the built environment. Her expertise in acoustics has also enabled her to develop strategies for buildings and master plans that promote health and well-being.

As the only representative from India and the Middle East, Ganatra is eager to learn and share knowledge about the innovative sustainable practices being implemented in Dubai. She will also discuss the significance of healthcare acoustics and how it can benefit patients and healthcare professionals.

Healthcare acoustics are a crucial aspect of building design that significantly impact doctors and patients. Poor acoustics in hospitals and healthcare facilities can cause various issues, such as reduced speech intelligibility, increased stress, and lack of privacy, which can negatively affect patient outcomes.

“Studies have shown that poor acoustics in hospitals can lead to medical errors, reduced patient satisfaction, and increased recovery time. Patients in noisy hospital environments may find it difficult to sleep or rest, leading to higher stress levels, anxiety, and even depression. Loud noise levels can also increase the risk of delirium in elderly patients, leading to a longer hospital stay and increased healthcare costs,” concluded Ganatra.

