Empower and Dubai Maritime City sign agreement

Empower to supply district cooling services to DMC project with a capacity of more than 63,000 RT

The agreement was signed by Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 2:59 PM

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, and Dubai Maritime City (DMC) have signed an agreement to provide district cooling services to the DMC project with a cooling capacity of more than 63,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The new agreement is the first of its kind following the successful listing of Empower on the Dubai Financial Market.

Empower will invest Dh450 million to cater to the needs of more than 43 buildings in Dubai Maritime City with district cooling services in two phases through two plants located within the complex. The first phase includes supplying of cooling energy to 27 buildings with a capacity of more than 28,000 RT and the second phase includes supplying 16 buildings with 35,000 RT cooling energy.

Dubai Maritime City, part of DP World, located between Port Rashid and Dubai Dry Docks, is one of the most prominent urban destinations for freehold areas in Dubai. It aims to develop and support maritime trade and improve freight services and various marine services. The city includes luxury residential properties, 5-star hotels, modern office towers, retail outlets, and a variety of services.

Bin Shafar said: “The Dubai Maritime City project is considered one of the prominent real estate projects in Dubai. It reflects the pioneering role of Dubai in developing sustainable projects, and aim to invest in the marine spaces overlooking the coast of the Arabian Gulf in Dubai, including residential, hotel, commercial and other vital facilities that support the tourist and commercial destinations of the Emirate. We are pleased to partner with Dubai Maritime City in the development of their project, and provide it with environmentally friendly and energy efficient district cooling solutions, that saves electricity up to 50 per cent compared to conventional air conditioning systems.”

He added that the company reflects the positive demand within the real estate sector for investment in the field of environmental sustainability, which mainly contributes to enhancing the company’s growth process.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Empower to supply the Dubai Maritime City project with district cooling systems with sustainable and environmentally friendly specifications. Our relationship with the company helps us translate our commitment to green building standards in Dubai, and support the environmental direction and sustainable development goals.”

Bin Sulayem added: “This agreement is in line with DP World’s sustainability strategy represented in the company’s programme ‘Our world, Our future’, to join our list of efforts to implement our projects and conduct our operations in a responsible manner.”

About Empower

Empower was established in 2003 by a Ruler’s Decree, with the objective of providing district cooling services to Dubai and the region. Empower’s principal activities focus on the provision of district cooling services and the management, operation and maintenance of central cooling plants and related distribution networks, as well as the production and selling of pre-insulated pipes and fittings.

From a modest beginning of its operations with a single temporary plant serving DIFC (the financial district of Dubai), Empower has grown exponentially over the two decades, with an impressive portfolio of major projects in place and is currently the world’s largest district cooling services provider by capacity. Empower serves more than 110,000 corporate and individual customers in 1,463 buildings with a connected capacity of more than 1.4 million refrigeration tons (RT) and a contracted capacity of more than 1.5 million RT.

Empower provides its services to the landmark projects in Dubai such as Deira Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Museum of the Future, Marsa Al-Arab, Business Bay, Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, Dubai Production City, Dubailand Residence Complex and many more.