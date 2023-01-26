Emirates Islamic profit surges 51% to Dh1.24b

The company confirmed it plans to produce high volumes of semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada
Emirates Islamic said on Thursday that its 2022 net profit soared 51 per cent to a record Dh1.24 billion “on higher funded income and non-funded income with a significant reduction in the cost of risk reflecting the strong economic recovery.”
Total income was up 33 per cent year-on-year driven by higher funded income and non-funded income as a result of improved financing and deposit mix with higher profit rates feeding through to net profit margin, the bank said in a statement.
The bank’s total assets increased by 15 per cent to Dh75 billion while customer financing rose by 14 per cent to Dh48.4 billion. Customer deposits surged 19 per cent to Dh56.3 billion with current account and savings account balances remaining at 74 per cent of total deposits. Non-performing financing ratio improved to 7.0 per cent with strong coverage ratio at 128 per cent.
The bank said its Tier 1 ratio of 17.9 per cent and 19 per cent capital adequacy ratio reflected the bank’s strong capital position while headline financing to deposit ratio at 86 per cent reflected continued healthy liquidity in the UAE. The bank’s operating expenses increased 29 per cent y-o-y as it invests for future growth, said the statement.
Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, chairman of Emirates Islamic, and vice-chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, said Emirates Islamic has one of the highest Emiratisation rates in the UAE banking sector, at 38 per cent of total employees and 34 per cent of critical positions.
Salah Mohammed Amin, chief executive officer of Emirates Islamic, said Emirates Islamic continued to strengthen its digital offering, resulting in a 21 per cent increase in online and mobile banking transactions. “We are pleased to be recognized in 2022 for our financial performance.”
He said Emirates Islamic has further strengthened its position as a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, achieving its highest growth in financing receivables and deposits since 2016, reflecting the current optimistic business sentiment.
The company confirmed it plans to produce high volumes of semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada
With interest rates already at 17 per cent, inflation hitting 24.5 per cent in December, and foreign reserves barely sufficient to cover three weeks of imports, the South Asian nation is in dire need of external financing
Hindenburg Research this week alleged that Adani Group had used undisclosed related-party transactions and earnings manipulation to “maintain the appearance of financial health and solvency” of its listed business units
Gross domestic product expanded 7.6 per cent in 2022, the state statistics agency said in a briefing, faster than the pandemic-blighted 5.7 per cent output in 2021
The issue of who would take over from Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson of the company’s founder, had increasingly been a focus for investors
The Gulf’s second-biggest market last year featured five initial public offerings and two dual listings, as well as listings for six exchange-traded funds and one blank-cheque company
The rupee-dollar gap has widened between the interbank and open markets rates due to the shortage of the US dollars in the South Asian country and political volatility
The investments, which totaled $7.4 billion, were made by Canadian investment fund CDPQ in May and Saudi Arabian pension fund Hassana in December