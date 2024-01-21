Electric vehicles to be in focus at Abu Dhabi

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 8:17 PM

As the world accelerates towards sustainable solutions, the Middle East finds itself at a crucial intersection of innovation and environmental responsibility.

In the pursuit of sustainability, the Middle East, particularly the GCC countries, grapples with a notable distinction – being among the highest emitters of greenhouse gases per capita globally, primarily due to heavy reliance on fossil fuels. Recognizing this, each country has set ambitious objectives to reduce emissions and embrace eco-friendly practices, with a strong focus on transitioning towards sustainable mobility.

The UAE, through its updated National Electric Vehicles Policy, aimed to cut energy consumption in the transportation sector by 20% and deploy 914 EV charging stations by the end of 2023. Dubai, aligning with this vision, planned to acquire 30% of its government vehicles as electric or hybrids by 2023. The EV market in the UAE was projected to reach $249.90M by 2023, constituting 1% of the current automotive sector.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) is set to illuminate this path of transformation, hosting its 3rd edition from May 20-22, 2024, at the prestigious Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Spanning 9,500+ square meters, EVIS 2024 will showcase over 200 exhibiting brands, making it a pivotal event in the global electric mobility landscape.

Eng. Naser Ali Al Bahri, Managing Director of Nirvana MICE, states, “EVIS 2024 is not merely an event; it stands as a dynamic platform representing the e-mobility transformation in the MENA region. With influential government, semi-government, and private entities leading the charge for sustainable transportation through pioneering initiatives, the transformative impact is undeniable. The third edition of EVIS Abu Dhabi promises an array of exciting initiatives, including the Technology Park, Startups and University Awards, complimentary outdoor EV test drives, and much more. EVIS 2024 will shape the trajectory of tomorrow’s transportation. Join this distinctive gathering to connect, collaborate, and actively contribute to shaping a greener and more sustainable future.”