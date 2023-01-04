Egypt’s currency weakens to 26.49 to the dollar

The first series of MoUs will help create over 20,000 jobs. The Sharaf Group and Hindustan Ports will generate 1,500 and 1,000 jobs, respectively
The Egyptian pound weakened to 26.49 to the dollar on Wednesday, its biggest one-day move since the central bank allowed it to fall by 14.5 per cent on October 27, according Refinitiv Data.
It was about 24.70 to the dollar at the opening of the trading day.
Currency flexibility has been a key demand by the International Monetary Fund, which approved a 46-month, $3 billion financial rescue package in October.
Egypt had been seeking the loan since March, after the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine aggravated a foreign currency shortage, causing a sharp slowdown in imports and a backlog of goods in ports.
“Whether this resolves the FX liquidity issues that Egypt has been facing will depend on whether we see significant FX inflows in the near term,” said Farouk Soussa of Goldman Sachs.
“Key is to unify the exchange rate, which will require eliminating the FX backlog and ensuring demand for FX is met going forward,” he added.
Egypt’s two main state banks, Banque Misr and National Bank of Egypt, said in statements earlier on Wednesday they were offering one-year savings certificates with a return of 25 per cent, a move that often accompanies a devaluation.
Egypt announced last week it had phased out a system of mandatory letters of credit for importers it imposed in February that further aggravated the import crisis.
The currency has weakened from 19.7 to the dollar in March.
Black market currency dealers continued to buy dollars for 29 pounds each on the black market on Wednesday, even after the devaluation. — Reuters
The first series of MoUs will help create over 20,000 jobs. The Sharaf Group and Hindustan Ports will generate 1,500 and 1,000 jobs, respectively
A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6 per cent lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey
New Feature, ‘Uber Travel’ displays all upcoming travel plans on the Uber App, allowing a seamless booking experience
From April 24, 2023, Etihad will fly from Abu Dhabi to New York twice a day, seven days a week, offering a total of 14 weekly non-stop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport
Investors’ eyes remain on China, where the swift removal of most zero-Covid measures has sparked a massive surge in infections that has filled up hospitals and left crematoriums overloaded
While the 3.8 per cent on-year expansion was welcome, it was weighed by a three per cent contraction in the key manufacturing sector in the final three months
The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) sank to 45.3 in December from 46.5 in November, its lowest since May 2009