World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year

The $80 trillion-plus “hidden” debt estimate exceeds the stocks of dollar Treasury bills, repo and commercial paper combined, according to the BIS
India's economy is expected to grow 6.9 per cent in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, adding that it is well positioned to tackle global headwinds.
Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter, and the gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8 to 7 per cent, the government said last week.
The World Bank raised its forecast for India's growth to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal year from 6.5 per cent earlier. The Bank trimmed its expectation for the next fiscal year to 6.6 per cent, from 7 per cent earlier.
Like its global peers, India has been plagued by a rise in commodity prices and tightening monetary policy by central banks worldwide.
However, the World Bank is confident that the global slowdown has a much lower impact on India, compared to other emerging economies.
"We have no concerns about India's debt sustainability at this stage," World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma said, adding that public debt had declined.
The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 per cent this year and warns that the fall in commodity prices could dampen inflationary pressures.
India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October, but some economists believe it could take up to two years before the rate eases to 4 per cent — the middle level of the Reserve Bank of India's target.
First Abu Dhabi Bank led the fund raising, the conglomerate’s second sustainability-linked loan, as sustainability coordinator and agent
Mubadala deputy CEO Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi will become interim CEO of UAE Investments
Brent, WTI rise as much as two per cent before paring gains; Opec+ sticks to plans to cut production by two million bpd; More Chinese cities relax Covid-19 restrictions
The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the measure would contribute to a destabilisation of world energy markets and would not affect Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation