UK economy unexpectedly stalls in February

This represents a total dividend of Dh0.8 per share for FY2022
The UK economy unexpectedly stalled in February with the country facing more strikes as a cost-of-living crisis erodes the value of wages, official data showed Thursday.
The zero-growth performance followed a 0.4-per cent expansion in January, the Office for National Statistics said, while the latest reading was worse than analyst expectations.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said public-sector strikes including by teachers hit output, while "unseasonably mild weather led to falls in the use of electricity and gas".
However, construction picked up after a "poor" January and retail won a boost as many shops had a "buoyant month", he added.
Britain's economy had rebounded in January after narrowly avoiding recession in the last three months of 2022.
The government and Bank of England say they expect the country to dodge a recession this year despite the cost-of-living crisis as UK inflation remains above 10 per cent.
This represents a total dividend of Dh0.8 per share for FY2022
IMF sees UK economy set for smaller hit in 2023
The platform will enable private sector investors to submit proposals for joint projects with Dubai Municipality
IMF now envisions growth this year of 2.8%
Large numbers from abroad lap up attractive inaugural offers
Last year's growth upgraded from 5.1% to 7.4%
‘The Journey to Net Zero’ Returns for Its Second Edition
Total debt was 17.7 billion rials at the end of 2022