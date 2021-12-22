Dubai’s largest desalination plant on track for timely completion

The number of year-to-date sales transactions reached 55,640 worth Dh135.4 billion in November.
Business5 days ago
Utico today stated that the record breaking world’s lowest water tariff project, the Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO), is on course for a timely completion.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is the project shareholder along with Utico and 100 per cent offtaker of the water from the largest Independent Water Project (IWP) in Dubai.
The 120MIGD Phase 1 project being built includes facilities for expansion to 240million gallons a day and is slated for completion in the coming years, Utico said.
The project billed as the most Sustainable Desal Project in the region, and path breaking for its design, power consumption and sustainability, has done dry financial closing and has achieved major milestones for construction environmental permit, engineering, with contractors working hard to meet project progress schedules.
The project is well on track to achieve 50 per cent completion by mid-2022. The project’s final capacity of 240million gallons per day as phase 2 once completed will make it the largest single site desalination plant in the world.
The US$450m project overall, includes a 600 million gallons per day seawater intake system for phase 1 and Phase 2, 2x 132KV substations, 120 million gallons of potable storage tanks, Dissolved Air floatation systems, Multi Media filters, Self-Cleaning Filters and Sustainability aspects including such as Solar PV system and economisers along with one- of-its-kind re-use and low chemicals use system.
The project adheres to environmental compliances working in line with the Ramsar site considerations for UN mandated area. The project has deployed and meets highest environmental programmes such as mangrove rehabilitation, facilitating turtle nesting, and other measures to mitigate and improve the ecosystem on and around the site. This was achieved, working in total coordination with major stakeholders’ viz., the Dubai Municipality, Emirates Environmental Group, Utico and Dewa.
Utico said this has also resulted in the project committing to install the region’s only state-of- the-art Marine Research Centre which has embedded programs such as breed and release for indigenous species propagation, as well as mangrove and coral reef growth in the surrounding areas such as Dubai water front project, and is capable to also support other sustainability programs of Dubai. The economics of the project has also been uniquely designed to meet the requirements.
The contractor, Green EPC, has mobilised in its unique way of innovative green solutions to complete the project in an environmentally sustainable manner deploying waste management, solar, LED lighting and paperless transactions as a resource usage efficiency. — business@khaleejtimes.com
The number of year-to-date sales transactions reached 55,640 worth Dh135.4 billion in November.
Business5 days ago
The S.T. DuPont pen and its NFT garnered the highest bid among the four platinum-tier memorabilia that were auctioned at the VIP-only, pre-launch event.
Business5 days ago
UAE headquartered Global Hotel Alliance embraces consumer demand for more flexibility with the introduction of the industry’s first digital rewards currency.
Business5 days ago
Shane has 90 investments across 45 companies with fintech and software being the top sectors.
Business5 days ago
The lira has shed more than half its value this year in Turkey’s second currency crisis since 2018.
Business6 days ago
NFTs are digital assets representing arts and collectibles which can be traded online
Business6 days ago
The development of the TA’ZIZ industrial hub is expected to benefit from Adnoc and ADQ’s world-class infrastructure and high-quality feedstock, as well as the support of MoIAT.
Business6 days ago
Despite the increase in companies reporting to CDP, the quality of disclosures remains patchy and nearly 17,000 companies received the lowest possible 'F' grade in the NGO's annual assessment for not reporting any data
Business1 week ago