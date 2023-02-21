Dubai: wasl sells out Gardenia townhomes ll in second phase sale

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:40 PM

Wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, announced the sell-out of Gardenia Townhomes II, which had launched for sale in its second phase. The project is scheduled for handover in Q3 2024 and is part of the wasl gate master development in Jebel Ali. Townhomes at the project start from Dh2.9 million, with an attractive payment plan comprising a 40 per cent down payment and 60 per cent upon handover. A limited number of additional units will be released to the market soon for interested buyers as part of the third and last sales phase.

Gardenia Townhomes II is located near Ibn Battuta Mall in proximity to Festival Plaza Mall, which includes IKEA and ACE Hardware. The development features 92 townhouses, constituting three and four-bedroom townhouses in various plot sizes.

Buyers can enjoy a brand-new community swimming pool, access to the existing clubhouse and a fully-equipped gym, and two parking spots allocated available for each townhouse. A dog park and a planned central park will also be available once the overall wasl gate community is completed.

Gardenia Townhomes II is located strategically within wasl gate, the greater master development, which was launched as part of the company’s mandate to revive and uplift the Jebel Ali area through Gardenia Townhomes I, The Nook 1 and 2, and the Festival Plaza Mall, with further phases of wasl gate still under development. Once completed, the 1.13 million square-metre development will feature approximately 7,000 residential units; hospitality, community, leisure, and entertainment amenities; and retail outlets.

Through this project, wasl is promising buyers the same quality standards and finishing of the first phase, Gardenia Townhomes I, where investors and buyers queued to get their hands on units, resulting in the complete sell-out of 257 units within hours of its launch.