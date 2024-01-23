Dubai to host family office roundtable

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 5:02 PM

Dubai, the hub of financial innovation, will host the Family Office Roundtable (FORT) Global, curated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI). The event is set to debut on February 2 at the Museum of the Future. Featuring participants at the helm of an immense $2 trillion in wealth, this invitation-only event will be attended by international asset allocators, dignitaries, ministers, and single-family offices hailing from more than 35 countries.

Under the theme ‘Abundance for the Future’, this inaugural event reflects families’ unwavering commitment to positive change. Beyond financial assets, the event highlights a dedication to a lasting positive impact. Investments made underscore a commitment to preserving wealth, envisioning a peaceful future where innovation and wealth collectively drive prosperity for generations.

Edward Longhurst-Pierce, the CEO of SWFI Events, said: “We have had a great response so far; we have 9500+ people registered for 350 seats. This clearly shows the importance of family offices in the Middle Eastern market. We are so excited to welcome the global family offices to meet the UAE family offices in Dubai.”

SWFI Chairman Lakshmi Narayanan said: “FORT is a vibrant environment where our global partners forge enduring bonds and inspire original ideas that frequently revolutionise the wealth management and investment ecosystem. It stands for our unwavering commitment to seeking out new prospects, developing long-lasting relationships, and initiating conversations that transcend the conventional boundaries of the finance industry. Here, we are at the forefront of a movement that brings in a new era of collaboration, leaving a mark on the future of family offices and investment environments that will be felt not just in the Middle East, but globally.”

Building on the success of the inaugural FORT in North America, where $11 trillion in assets convened, and inspired by SWFI’s 2023 Global Wealth Conference, FORT Dubai 2024 aims to amplify opportunities for the region’s growing wealth. This event serves as a platform for global investment connectivity, advocating best practices, and fostering cross-border exchanges among influential family offices and asset allocators.