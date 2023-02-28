Dubai South collaborates with dnata

Move aims to establish seamless connectivity at cargo handling terminals

The collaboration involves the integration of Masary, an e-gate pass system by Dubai South, with dnata’s appointment and dock management. - KT file

Dubai South is collaborating with dnata to enable a digitally driven gate control mechanism for shipments at the cargo handling terminals at Dubai South’s premises, which will be completed in less than a minute. Companies based at the Logistics District freezone and mainland, as well as movers who transport goods to other ports, will benefit substantially.

The collaboration involves the integration of Masary, an e-gate pass system by Dubai South, with dnata’s appointment and dock management, a system used by dnata’s clients to apply for appointments to access the free zone for the loading and off-loading of shipments. This will ensure a seamless, paperless experience for customers entering and exiting Dubai South gates under dnata’s designated appointment system for goods movement, which will enable faster procedures for customers at the gates, emphasising their satisfaction.

In his comments on the agreement, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said: “At Dubai South’s Logistics District, we are dedicated to providing our clients with efficient and intelligent operational solutions, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of goods. This partnership with dnata will enable us to expand our range of services, promote optimal practices and establish a tech-driven, dynamic ecosystem, allowing our clients to flourish in this highly competitive market.”

Guillaume Crozier, Senior Vice President, UAE cargo, dnata, said: “We are delighted to offer our partners more value by implementing another innovative solution across our Dubai operations. This joint initiative will further streamline cargo processes by enabling the seamless transmission and integration of our data into Dubai South Smart Gate application and the Dubai Airport Free Zone’s system and as a result, our customers will enjoy even better services and quicker turnaround. We will continue to invest in the latest, digital technologies and automation to provide the best possible services to our customers.”

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145-square-kilometre, master-planned city based on the happiness of the individual. Positioned as a global commercial and residential hub and a major contributor to the social and economic growth of Dubai, the city is identified as Dubai’s flagship urban project and is designed to create 500,000 jobs in an integrated economic environment that supports all types of businesses and industries.