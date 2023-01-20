Dubai: Samsung opens new Galaxy experience spaces

New interactive exhibits in 29 locations across the world help fans explore the latest innovations and experience firsthand the newest products

Consumers will be able to visit the space and participate in interactive concept exhibits. - Supplied photo

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced it will open 29 interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world in locations such as Dubai, San Francisco, London, Paris and Singapore, following the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. These venues will allow visitors and fans to see and interact with the newly unveiled devices and innovations.

“Introducing innovation is about more than putting another device in customers’ hands,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “It’s about providing them with an open portal into new experiences, everyday connections, and the power to fuel their passions in new ways. That’s why we’re excited to expand the Galaxy Experience Space — to provide more people around the world with an in-person, immersive look at all Samsung technology has to offer and our approach to purposeful innovation.”

Consumers will be able to visit the space and participate in interactive concept exhibits. Each concept will offer a unique experience, whether it’s getting behind the lens of Galaxy’s latest camera system, testing the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem, or learning about Samsung’s efforts towards a sustainable future.

When entering the space, visitors will step into Samsung’s ‘Everyday Sustainability’ vision and glimpse how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices. Among other immersive exhibits is a chance to explore exciting new camera features – all from a movie director’s chair. Guests can get hands-on with movie set-like displays, and view and enjoy camera settings to create their own shareable content.

Samsung aims to make the Galaxy Experience open and accessible to as many people as possible. In August 2022, the company introduced our first live experiences in New York City and London. This year, Samsung is continuing to bring that philosophy to life by introducing five Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores or pop-ups globally. In Dubai, the event will be held at Dubai Mall from February 2 to 28.