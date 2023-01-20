Dubai: Samsung opens new Galaxy experience spaces

Hastings ceded everyday control of Netflix to his two longtime associates Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced it will open 29 interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world in locations such as Dubai, San Francisco, London, Paris and Singapore, following the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. These venues will allow visitors and fans to see and interact with the newly unveiled devices and innovations.
“Introducing innovation is about more than putting another device in customers’ hands,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “It’s about providing them with an open portal into new experiences, everyday connections, and the power to fuel their passions in new ways. That’s why we’re excited to expand the Galaxy Experience Space — to provide more people around the world with an in-person, immersive look at all Samsung technology has to offer and our approach to purposeful innovation.”
Consumers will be able to visit the space and participate in interactive concept exhibits. Each concept will offer a unique experience, whether it’s getting behind the lens of Galaxy’s latest camera system, testing the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem, or learning about Samsung’s efforts towards a sustainable future.
When entering the space, visitors will step into Samsung’s ‘Everyday Sustainability’ vision and glimpse how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices. Among other immersive exhibits is a chance to explore exciting new camera features – all from a movie director’s chair. Guests can get hands-on with movie set-like displays, and view and enjoy camera settings to create their own shareable content.
Samsung aims to make the Galaxy Experience open and accessible to as many people as possible. In August 2022, the company introduced our first live experiences in New York City and London. This year, Samsung is continuing to bring that philosophy to life by introducing five Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores or pop-ups globally. In Dubai, the event will be held at Dubai Mall from February 2 to 28.
The bank has worked over the past years to consolidate its position as a regional leader in the sustainable financing sector
The framework agreement also covers plans to consider development of the Caio Deepwater Terminal at Cabinda Port
Investments by the UAE nationals exceeded Dh16.2 billion, while the rest of the GCC nationals' investments touched Dh1.4 billion
Property market sales reached Dh82.11 billion during the fourth quarter as compared to Dh69.42 billion in the previous quarter, reflecting an increase of 18.3 per cent
This year the event will discuss key global challenges, including food security, energy, health, supply-chain resilience and infrastructure
The UAE, the minister said, wants to be the bridge to the private sector, driving new trade deals, partnerships, FDI, and talent migration, and helping to connect the world’s fastest-growing economies
The agreements were signed during a high-level meeting between Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and president, on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting