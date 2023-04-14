Dubai records 2,709 real estate transactions valued at Dh11.6 billion during the week

Palm Jumeirah remains top spot for villa and apartment sales

The top three transfers for apartments and villas took place in Palm Jumeirah. - KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 2:18 PM

Dubai recorded 2,709 real estate transactions valued at Dh11.6 billion during the week ending April 14, data from the Dubai Land Department showed on Friday.

226 plots were sold for Dh5.76 billion, 2,020 apartments and villas were sold for Dh4.43 billion.

The top land transactions took place in Al Barsha South, valued at Dh91 million and Dh42.86 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 74 sales transactions worth Dh198.41 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 34 sales transactions worth Dh44.36 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 27 sales transactions worth Dh251 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas took place in Palm Jumeirah, valued at Dh76 million, Dh58 million and Dh50 million respectively.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.31 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanayah Fourth, mortgaged for Dh84 million.

68 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh144 million.