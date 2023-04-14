Dubai records 2,709 real estate transactions valued at Dh11.6 billion during the week

The emirate has seen a massive inflow of foreign investors in the past few quarters
Dubai recorded 2,709 real estate transactions valued at Dh11.6 billion during the week ending April 14, data from the Dubai Land Department showed on Friday.
226 plots were sold for Dh5.76 billion, 2,020 apartments and villas were sold for Dh4.43 billion.
The top land transactions took place in Al Barsha South, valued at Dh91 million and Dh42.86 million.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 74 sales transactions worth Dh198.41 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 34 sales transactions worth Dh44.36 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 27 sales transactions worth Dh251 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas took place in Palm Jumeirah, valued at Dh76 million, Dh58 million and Dh50 million respectively.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.31 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanayah Fourth, mortgaged for Dh84 million.
68 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh144 million.
The emirate has seen a massive inflow of foreign investors in the past few quarters
Dubai’s investor-friendly environment is attractive to non-resident investors
Net profits for Dubai-listed companies more than doubled in 2022
Online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the UAE run massive discounts and promotions
The gas carriers were built at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai
As it looks to the future, FTX is negotiating with stakeholders about options
Volume of sales transactions reached more than 5.1m square feet
Underlying inflation still hot due to high rents