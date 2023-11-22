Dubai realty stands out in October

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 10:54 PM

Over the last three years, Dubai’s luxury real estate market has undergone a remarkable transformation, solidifying its status as the premier global destination for high-net-worth individuals. The city’s effective response to the Covid-19 crisis, combined with visionary developments and a surge in demand for luxury properties, has propelled Dubai into the limelight as a haven for families and businesses seeking stability and opportunity.

According to a report from Prime by Betterhomes, October witnessed a standout period for Dubai’s real estate market, with the highest number of secondary luxury transactions recorded for the year. Secondary sales nearly tripled compared to the preceding month, while off-plan luxury sales remained consistent. While off-plan sales (Oqood transactions) fell from 84 in January to 22 in October, secondary transactions soared from 67 in January to 277 in October. In terms of value, Oqood transactions stood at Dh1.028 billion, while secondary transactions stood at Dh6757 billion, Betterhomes’ data showed.

This surge in demand for luxury properties in Dubai stems from a confluence of factors - visa reforms, entrepreneurial incentives, and cultural advancements. The city’s visionary plans for waterfront developments, such as the Dubai Islands project and the revival of Palm Jebel Ali, promise to redefine the landscape. Notably, a striking trend is the emergence of branded residences, offering unparalleled quality and recognition. With continual innovation and a tailored approach, Dubai retains its preeminent status in the global luxury real estate market.

In October, Palm Jumeirah emerged as the most transacted luxury community, followed by MBR City and Palm Jebel Ali. Bluewaters Island, Business Bay, and Damac Hills experienced a dip in transaction activity.

The branded residential market witnessed an 80 per cent surge in sales year-on-year, with over 2,000 units launched in 2023. Average prices per square foot for branded residences soared by 33 per cent since December 2022.

Investing in a luxury branded residence not only addresses potential concerns about product quality but also guarantees the highest standard of finishing, especially for off-plan purchases. These developments come with a solid reputation and broad market recognition, significantly boosting prospects for resale and rental. The average price per square foot for branded residences in Dubai soared by 33% since December 2022, reaching an impressive Dh4,188 ($1,140).

H & H, Omniyat, and Majid Al Futtaim secured their positions as the top luxury developers in 2023, with notable projects such as Baccarat Downtown, Orla Infinity, and Lanai Island & Serenity.

Louis Harding, Managing Director at PRIME by Betterhomes said: “Dubai’s dynamic growth, robust economy, and favourable business environment make it a prime destination for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. Boasting exceptional amenities such as world-class schools, healthcare facilities, and a vibrant multicultural atmosphere, Dubai attracts a diverse population, including expats and local buyers seeking to invest for wealth diversification and long-term prosperity. Affordability remains a key draw for HNW and UHNW individuals, with Dubai offering a significant advantage over global counterparts. Despite recent price inflation, prime real estate in Dubai is still approximately 5 to 6 times more affordable than in major cities like London, New York, and Hong Kong. This, coupled with ongoing developments like the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, positions the city’s luxury real estate market as a compelling and promising investment landscape.”