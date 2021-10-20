Dubai Economy, MBRGCEC to promote Dubai Endowment Sign

Companies are invited to participate in allocating endowments from their economic activities or percentages of their returns to support endowment projects in Dubai

The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) have joined hands to promote Dubai Endowment Sign and strengthen its importance in achieving community development, by introducing companies licenced by Dubai Economy to the importance of endowments and encouraging them to contribute to endowment projects.

As per the agreement, the MBRGCEC will provide Dubai Economy with information on Dubai Endowment Sign, which will be granted to contributors of the private sector. The Centre works on the implementation of the Dubai Awqaf and Endowments Strategy by stimulating and empowering awqaf and endowments to meet the social needs of the people. Members of local, regional and global institutions can avail of the services of the Centre, including consultancy, at no cost in their efforts to establish endowments.

“We are pleased to cooperate with the MBRGCEC to strengthen the culture of social and humanitarian responsibility and community support in the private sector to perform their role in serving the country and contribute to its developmental process,” said Mohammed Hassan AlShehhi, acting CEO, Business Registration and Licensing sector of Dubai Economy.

The agreement is the best example of cohesion between the public and private sectors and members of society for providing assistance and contributing to social responsibility, added AlShehhi. He also said that businesses licenced by Dubai Economy will get to know more about the Dubai Endowment Sign, a recognition and appreciation granted by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy to government and private entities having sustainable social contributions to the community as per the concept of innovative endowment.

“We appreciate MBRGCEC’s efforts in this regard, and their direct impact on the endowment projects and introducing the business community to the importance of such projects. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation and creating initiatives that would translate our joined efforts in this field into reality,” AlShehhi said.

Zeinab Juma Al Tamimi, MBRGCEC director said: “The UAE is one of the leading donor countries in the field of humanitarian and charitable work, and thorough our cooperation with Dubai Economy, we aim to promote the culture of endowment and encourage the private sector to support humanitarian work and community service, and to achieve the Centre’s strategy of enabling crowdfunding to meet the needs of society. Contributors to innovative endowment projects will be awarded the Dubai Endowment Sign, which highlights community participation by providing an opportunity to government and private sector institutions to participate in community service through innovative initiatives.”

