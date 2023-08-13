Dubai: Dewa announces Masdar as preferred bidder for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park

It is for using photovoltaic solar panels based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, costing up to Dh5.51 billion

Sun 13 Aug 2023

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced that the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC –Masdar is the Preferred Bidder to build and operate the 1,800MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Dewa has achieved, through phase VI, the lowest Levelised Cost Of Energy (LCOE) of USD 1.6215 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for any of Dewa's Solar IPP Projects so far.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa says, "We are striving to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy."

"We also support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve this, Dewa launched several leading renewable projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. Using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, it will have a capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 with investments totaling Dh50 billion," he said.

The projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, are of great interest to international developers and reaffirms investor confidence in the significant projects supported by the Government of Dubai.

The current total production capacity of solar projects at the solar park is 2,427MW. Dewa is building another project with a total capacity of 433 MW. The 1,800MW 6th phase of the solar park will increase the total production capacity to 4,660MW.

