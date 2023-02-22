Dubai Chambers’ membership grows by 20% to 347,600

Members’ exports and re-exports rise 20 per cent to exceed Dh272 billion in 2022

Dubai International Chamber opened four new international offices in 2022, growing its international network to 15 offices.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 5:44 PM

Dubai Chambers has recorded 20 per cent year-on-year increase in its membership while the members’ exports and re-exports also rose by 20 per cent to Dh272 billion in 2022.

While unveiling a series of accomplishments for 2022 during a media briefing at its headquarters, the chamber highlighted its diverse initiatives to support Dubai’s business community and dedication to realising its strategic goals in alignment with the city’s future development plans.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; attended the event in Dubai on Tuesday.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce saw a 20 per cent increase in membership to 347,600, with 56,000 new members joining it during the year. In addition, the exports and re-exports of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members grew by 20 per cent in 2022, totalling Dh272.7 billion, demonstrating the resilience of Dubai’s traders and their capacity to expand their exports into new markets.

Expanding international footprints

Dubai International Chamber opened four new international offices in 2022, growing its international network to 15 offices. During the year, the international offices conducted 2,031 meetings with investors.

Another significant accomplishment for the chamber was attracting five multinational corporations and 16 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Dubai, as well as assisting nine Dubai-based companies in expanding to new global markets.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy conducted international outreach in collaboration with other relevant government entities, which resulted in attracting 203 tech entrepreneurs and experts as well as 54 high-potential start-ups to Dubai.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy was the strategic partner of North Star Dubai 2022, an event that drew 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, including 800 startups. The event also hosted 600 investors with a portfolio of over $500 billion and 35 global unicorns which had a combined market value of $216 billion.

4-4.5% growth in 2023

At the event, Al Ghurair, Al Olama, bin Sulayem, and Lootah participated in a panel discussion, where they discussed various topics related to Dubai's economy, including opportunities and challenges.

“Dubai Chambers works to realise Dubai’s economic vision and strategic agenda. Our strategic priorities include improving Dubai’s business environment, advocating for its interests, supporting our members in their global expansion, attracting foreign businesses and investments into Dubai, and promoting the growth of our digital economy,” said Al Ghurair.

“Despite the global economic uncertainty witnessed in 2022, Dubai’s economy is expected to grow by 4-4.5 per cent in 2023, outperforming global and regional growth estimates for the year. These positive economic indicators are aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy to Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years,” he added.

Commenting on the sustainability of family-owned businesses in Dubai, Al Ghurair said that a roadmap for the newly announced Dubai Centre for Family Businesses has been approved to mobilise family-owned companies and ensure they stay relevant and continue to contribute to Dubai’s economic vision.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted Dubai’s ongoing support for entrepreneurs and SMEs in various areas of innovation, technology, and the digital economy. He emphasised that providing capital to new projects and business incubation is essential for the growth of the sector and key to Dubai’s digital transformation agenda.

“Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy implemented plans to support Dubai’s goal of becoming a leading global destination for advanced sectors of the future – one that embraces pioneering technologies and encourages innovation in various areas of the digital economy,” he said.

Potential to attract FDI

Bin Sulayem highlighted Dubai Global, an initiative led by Dubai International Chamber, which aims to attract foreign direct investment to Dubai by showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages, sharing investment intelligence and engaging with overseas stakeholders.

“This reflects the investors’ confidence in the emirate’s stability, safety, and ease of doing business,” he added.

A presentation by Lootah highlighted the chambers’ achievements in 2022. During the panel discussion, Lootah said the Dubai Chamber of Commerce facilitated the establishment of seven new sector-focused business groups in 2022.

“The chamber is committed to increasing the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100. This reflects the diversity and agility of the emirate’s economy,” he said.

— business@khaleejtimes.com