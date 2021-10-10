Dubai announces public-private partnership projects worth nearly $25 billion

Dubai - Investments include seven urban development projects.

Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 5:46 PM

The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than Dh25 billion ($6.81 billion).

The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth Dh22.58 billion, 14 road and transport projects worth Dh2.39 billion and eight projects in health and safety at Dh526 million ($1 = Dh3.6724).

