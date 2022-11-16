Dubai Airports welcomes SunExpress’ new flight

9-month revenue surges 13 per cent to DhDh1.66 billion; Q3 saw changes to foreign ownership limits and major new deal signing in Egypt
Dubai International (DXB) added a new connection to its growing list of destinations with the launch of SunExpress’ direct flights between Dubai and the Turkish city of Izmir recently. This is the second Turkish route the carrier now operates into DXB after it launched scheduled operations to Antalya in September earlier this year. SunExpress is operating three weekly flights to both the tourist hotspots on a B737-800 aircraft with a 189-seat capacity. Turkey is among the top 10 destination countries for DXB with more than 680,000 passengers recorded during the first half of 2022.
Dual events this year have a strong focus on products made from sustainable, ethical resources
Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 1.15 per cent, to $92.07 a barrel by 1005GMT after settling three per cent lower on Monday
Safe haven appeal boosts appetite for yellow metal
Higher import volumes and costs fuelled by the weak yen and the soaring price of commodities such as oil weighed on the world’s third-largest economy
The number of people in employment fell by 52,000 in the July-to-September period, the Office for National Statistics said, a bigger decline than the median forecast in the Reuters poll for a 25,000 drop
FTX in contact with dozens of federal, state and international regulators; Over one hundred thousand creditors involved in the bankruptcy case, maybe over one million; Bahamas regulator appoints provisional liquidators; French cen. bank Governor calls for global regulatory response
Year-to-date growth in the turnover of ADX’s ETF market was supported by more than 11,400 trades of 227 million units