Dubai Airports welcomes SunExpress’ new flight

SunExpress’ launched direct flights between Dubai and the Turkish city of Izmir. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 5:06 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 5:07 PM

Dubai International (DXB) added a new connection to its growing list of destinations with the launch of SunExpress’ direct flights between Dubai and the Turkish city of Izmir recently. This is the second Turkish route the carrier now operates into DXB after it launched scheduled operations to Antalya in September earlier this year. SunExpress is operating three weekly flights to both the tourist hotspots on a B737-800 aircraft with a 189-seat capacity. Turkey is among the top 10 destination countries for DXB with more than 680,000 passengers recorded during the first half of 2022.