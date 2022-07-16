DNI recognised as a valuable partner by WLP at Dubai Hub board meeting

WLP demonstrates the world-class capabilities that Dubai has developed in the area of trade and logistics.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, receives award from Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, accompanied by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 7:57 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 8:00 PM

Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, received an appreciation award during the recent Dubai Hub partners meeting organised by World Logistics Passport (WLP) for their partners.

The recognition, given during the Partners Appreciation Ceremony, commemorates DNI’s position as an exclusive and valuable partner for WLP in the organisation’s mission to strengthen the UAE’s logistical sector.

The appreciation was presented to Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO, Dubai National Insurance by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, and Chairman of WLP Steering Committee, accompanied by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, and Member of WLP Steering Committee.

Sulayem, said: “WLP demonstrates the world-class capabilities that Dubai has developed in the area of trade and logistics, and offers an opportunity to showcase the key initiatives which the programme has launched with our strategic partners to increase trade for the Emirate. By coming together, we can share knowledge and ideas to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness in trade and logistics globally.”

WLP is a global, private sector-led initiative designed to smooth the flow of global trade and plays a critical role in enhancing free trade between UAE and other countries. The Hub Board Meeting draws together the strategic partners of WLP to celebrate the company’s milestones and address the current global challenges facing the logistics industry in the region and beyond.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our committed partnership with WLP in the presence of prominent industry leaders who have played such a significant role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global business hub. DNI is part of the World Logistics Passport’s network of partners and supports their activities which are integral in boosting global trade by unlocking market access and enhancing economic efficiencies. We look forward to strengthening our successful cooperation for years to come.”

— business@khaleejtimes.com