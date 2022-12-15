Dh194m The Grove in Dubai Hills unveiled

Luxury residential development project has 121 units on offer, ranging from studios to three bedrooms

The Grove will boast a contemporary lobby that’s created meticulously with double-height ceilings and elegant fittings, which are sure to mesmerise onlookers. — Supplied photos

Iman Developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury residential developer, on Thursday announced the launch of its latest project, The Grove in Dubai Hills.

The property is the eighth project to be included in Iman Developer’s residential development portfolio and carries an estimated value of Dh194 million.

The new 9-storey development will add a total of 121 units up for sale which will comprise of studio, one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (BHK), 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. The units will range from 414-477 square feet, 700–896 square feet, 1,078–1,292 square feet, and 1,706–2,560 square feet, respectively.

“We have designed every square foot to be a luxurious experience. We aim to ensure that The Grove is elegantly personified with facilities and amenities that set it apart because the quality of life is directly related to the quality of one’s home,” said Ismail Marfani, director of Iman Developers.

“We have constantly developed our projects focusing on every aspect, from the scope and scale of the project to the smallest details, to ensure the pinnacle of modern living for our customers,” he said.

The Grove will boast a contemporary lobby that’s created meticulously with double-height ceilings and elegant fittings, which are sure to mesmerise onlookers. Residents will also enjoy numerous world-class amenities including, cabanas and decks with a view of the green Dubai Hills community, a 25-metre recreational pool, a rooftop adults pool with a jacuzzi, a half basketball court, a lush green garden area, a fully functional gym with the latest equipment, club lounge and games area, indoor kids play area, outdoor kids play area, outdoor splash pad and rooftop barbeque facilities.

“We aim to provide our residents with a comfortable and welcoming environment with all the amenities they could want available at their fingertips, with a focus on sustainability and smart living. We pride ourselves on being able to ensure that we are able to meet the highest expectations of consumers for luxury development,” Marfani said.

The apartments at the Grove also enable sustainable living with smart living features, such as Google Nest Thermostats which are fitted in every unit that turns on and off based on usage patterns, providing complete automation, and offering a smart solution to energy saving. Apartments are highly secure with smart door locks that possess a fingerprint sensor integrated into the handle, offering one-grasp unlocking, as well as dual verification and hidden pic codes providing additional security.

“Led by the philosophy of perfection, each residence from its groundwork to completion is a masterpiece in itself. We employ timeless designs, cutting-edge development technology and international safety practices to develop the ideal residences right out of the imagination of the customers. We strive to deliver not just a residence but a complete lifestyle,” Marfani added.

