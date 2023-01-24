DFM to focus on attracting private sector entities, says CEO

The airline will be back to operating at pre-pandemic levels to Sydney and Melbourne; Ramp up will see Emirates’ operations elevate to 63 weekly flights across Australia; Airline also confirms restart of Christchurch via Sydney in March
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will focus on attracting more private sector entities to list on the local bourse as the government has already announced to list 10 entities.
“Focus of the DFM is to maintain its attention on the private sector because the government pipeline will continue to come into the market. It is important for us to maintain our relationship to help companies benefit from IPOs,” said Hamed Ali, chief executive officer of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai.
While speaking on the second day of the inaugural edition of the Mena IPO Summit in Dubai, he said to help companies grow their topline as part of the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', the market needs to play a role in light of that where the economic substance of these companies through DFM and Nasdaq Dubai ends up growing on the market.
He added that they’re going the extra mile to support companies in transforming and helping to come to the market.
In 2021, Dubai announced to list 10 public entities on the local bourse to boost market capitalisation to Dh3 trillion. Some of them were listed on the DFM last year while the remaining will go public in due course. The IPOs saw strong demand and were heavily oversubscribed.
Ali added that the emirate’s bourses attracted six listings in terms of equity and 31 fixed-income entities last year.
He further added that the emirate has done phenomenally well in terms of GDP and population growth as well as foreign direct investment projects.
“When you have an economy which is doing so well, its effects trickle down to capital markets,” he said, adding that the emirate boasts the highest private sector concentration and highest private wealth.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The airline will be back to operating at pre-pandemic levels to Sydney and Melbourne; Ramp up will see Emirates’ operations elevate to 63 weekly flights across Australia; Airline also confirms restart of Christchurch via Sydney in March
Julphar Residence consists of 266 apartments, including attractive studios, one and two-bedroom units and a limited number of generous three-bedroom apartments
The new exhibitions will not only enhance Sharjah's position as a preferred global destination for hosting large and important events and specializsed exhibitions, but will also solidify ECS's leading position in the exhibition and conference industry in the region
Funds raised in 2022 through partnerships with trusted charities and philanthropic organisations
Brent crude was up 42 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $88.05 at 1025GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $81.97 a barrel.
US treasury secretary says working on the reforms — first of the World Bank and then other multilateral development banks — was one of her biggest priorities this year
Apple has already at about 5-7 per cent of their manufacturing in India
Iraq’s prime minister has replaced the governor of the country’s Central Bank following a weekslong plunge of the Iraqi dinar