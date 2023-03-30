Dewa discusses enhancing cooperation with General Electric

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, welcomed Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President of General Electric (GE) in the UAE and Global Chief of Strategy & Operations for GE International Markets.

The move is in line with the keenness of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to enhance cooperation with international companies and exchange the best international experiences and practices.

The meeting was attended by Waleed bin Salman, executive vice president of business development and excellence at Dewa. During the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed Dr. Al Muthanna and talked about Dewa’s strategic projects in renewable and clean energy that achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer highlighted Dewa’s ambitious clean and renewable clean energy initiatives to enhance the infrastructure for electricity and water services in Dubai according to the highest international standards.

He highlighted several of Dewa’s key projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. It is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with investments totalling AED50 billion.

Al Tayer also discussed the fruitful cooperation between Dewa and private sector companies through the IPP projects. Dewa has plans to invest Dh40 billion in capital expenditure in the next five years, including the expansion of renewable and clean energy projects.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in energy, clean and renewable energy, and technologies and solutions in this field. Dewa works closely with GE to adopt and develop innovative, disruptive technologies and digital technologies. The aim is to enhance productivity, efficiency, sustainability, the efficiency of energy use, smart grid integration and future innovations.

Al Muthanna reiterated GE’s continuous commitment to exploring partnerships with Dewa to support its energy transition journey in the lead up to COP28 and achieving the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. She also highlighted GE’s solutions and technologies in low-carbon fuels, hydrogen, carbon management, energy efficiency and electrification as key contributors to clean energy transitions.