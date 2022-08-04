Danube Home set to open its first showroom in Mauritius

Adel Sajan, group managing director, Danube Home; Sayed Habib, director Danube Home E-commerce and Business Development; Eshan Chady, chairman Hyvec Group; Saif Chady, commercial manager, Hyvec Group; Salman Chady, commercial manager, Hyvec Group; and Shoukat Ali Saudhan, ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius, at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 5:55 PM

Danube Home International, the global franchise division of interior décor and home improvement division of Danube Group, on Thursday signed a master franchise agreement with Hyvec Group, a major business conglomerate based in Mauritius, to expand Danube Home in the Republic of Mauritius.

Hyvec Group plans to open three franchise stores in the next one year – including a large-format showroom spreading across 50,000 square feet – that will not only cater to residents but tourists as well. The first showroom is expected to be opened in November this year.

“Our global expansion means we will export more home furnishing products to the rest of the world from the UAE that will not only boost UAE’s export and re-export but also help the UAE economy grow further,” said Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Home. He said this will also further strengthen the economic relations between the UAE and Mauritius and "we are proud" to play a small role in this regard.

With more than 25,000 types of home furnishing products all under one roof, Danube Home is ranked among the top retailers in the Gulf Region, which has been growing at an average of 25 per cent since 2011. It is expanding rapidly worldwide through organic growth, investment and franchise partnerships.

Danube Home is currently present across 12 countries including UAE, Oman, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Rwanda, Uganda, Nepal, Sudan, Nigeria and India. The company is planning to open eight showrooms across the globe – including two in India, one each in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Zambia and Senegal in the next six months.

Hyvec Group is the franchise partner of renowned global brands in Mauritius, including Burger King, Armani, Gant, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Mont Blanc, etc. The company has years of experience in managing franchise business of global brands.

Eshan Chady, chairman of Hyvec Group, said Danube Home is another feather in our cap and we are proud to bring this prestigious global name to Mauritius – that will offer a wide choice in furnishing and home décor to our clients.

"Danube Home has a wide collection of products. We look forward to a very fruitful partnership with Danube Group to develop the brand in our country further.”

Sayed Habib, director of Danube Home, Business Development, E-Commerce and Franchise, said Mauritius is an important market for Danube Home and its presence will help our brand visibility into not only a new territory, but due to the arrival of international tourists, our products and brand image will also expand to many other countries.

“Through our partnership with Hyvec Group, we plan to serve a growing number of consumers and give them a better value with new and innovative space-saving home décor that will give them more livable space.”

Danube Home has established itself as a leading retailer providing luxury at affordable prices. The company offers Free Interior Design services with its Design and Develop department. Danubehome.com, the fast and easy to navigate E-Commerce website is yet another feature that makes Danube Home stand out from the other furniture and furnishing retailers in the industry.

