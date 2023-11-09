Danube Home launches FashionTV collection

The event was attended by Adel Sajan, Director, of Danube Group; Maximilian Dennis Edelweiss, CEO of FashionTV; Sayed Habib, Director, of Danube Home; key influencers and media from the region. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 6:21 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 6:22 PM

Danube Home has announced their latest collaboration with FashionTV to announce their chic and stylish collection.

The collection was unveiled at the Danube Home showroom in Al Barsha. The event was attended by Adel Sajan, Director, of Danube Group; Maximilian Dennis Edelweiss, CEO of FashionTV; Sayed Habib, Director, of Danube Home; key influencers and media from the region.

Sajan said: “The partnership with FashionTV is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are proud to bring this branded collection to our customers, and we believe the uniqueness of the collection will redefine the way people view home decor. It’s a step towards creating homes that reflect personal style and provide comfort without compromising on aesthetics.”

The FashionTV collection by Danube Home embodies the essence of stylish and comfortable living. The pieces in this collection boast sculpted forms and luxurious details, incorporating bold textures that lend a contemporary and sophisticated vibe to any interior. The color palette features neutral hues with delightful pops of colour, while impeccable detailing and the perfect fusion of comfort and effortless style make this premium collection an irresistible choice for fashion-forward homeowners.

Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, said: “As a customer-centric brand, we are consistently looking for ways to stand out and impress our clients with our offerings, be it the range of products we have, the designs we bring, or the quality of our products. With this FashionTV collection, we aim to bring fashion into our homes. The shapes, colours, prints, patterns, and textures introduce customers to an elevated, stylish new way of living in their homes. I’d like to commend the product heads and designers who made this collection a reality, and I look forward to seeing how customers enjoy this all-new offering.”

The FashionTV collection by Danube Home is now available at the Al Barsha showroom, and it promises to elevate the art of interior design, offering customers an opportunity to infuse fashion and style into every corner of their homes.