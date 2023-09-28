Indian rupee trades flat against US dollar amid gains in equities

Collaboration encompasses a wide range of projects
The rupee edged up 1 paisa to 83.21 against the US dollar (22.67 against the UAE dirham) in a restricted trade on Thursday amid gains in domestic equities.
The Indian currency was almost trading flat in the early session as gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by a rise in crude oil prices and the US dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies, forex dealers said.
The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.20 in morning deals. It was trading at 83.21 to US dollar at 9.35 am, up by 1 paisa over the previous close.
