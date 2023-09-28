Indian rupee trades flat against US dollar amid gains in equities

Gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by rise in crude oil prices, the US dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies

Photo: AFP

By PTI Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 9:25 AM

The rupee edged up 1 paisa to 83.21 against the US dollar (22.67 against the UAE dirham) in a restricted trade on Thursday amid gains in domestic equities.

The Indian currency was almost trading flat in the early session as gains from firm domestic stocks were offset by a rise in crude oil prices and the US dollar index remaining above the 106-mark against the leading currencies, forex dealers said.

The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.20 in morning deals. It was trading at 83.21 to US dollar at 9.35 am, up by 1 paisa over the previous close.

