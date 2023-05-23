Concept Brands Group unveils 5 new outlets

Retail major inaugurates 5 fashion outlets in Ras Al Khaimah

The grand inauguration was done by Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi and Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman, Concept Brands Group. — Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 5:20 PM

Concept Brands Group unveiled its newest 5 outlets in Al Naeem Mall, Ras Al Khaimah on May 20, 2023. The grand inauguration was witnessed by thousands who had visited from all over Ras Al Khaimah.

The 5 outlets combine branded and home-grown brands that have never been seen before, including clothing, footwear, sunglasses, jewelry and accessories, perfumes, cosmetics, watches, and premium lingerie.

The grand inauguration was done by Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi and Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman, Concept Brands Group along with several media outlets and thousands of visitors.

Along with the grand inauguration, special traditional Arabic performances, and dance competitions took place. It was the inauguration of the 5 outlets and a relaunch of Al Naeem Mall. The relaunch of the mall took place with the inauguration of the 5 outlets.

Samyani said: “It was an absolute pleasure watching our 5 outlets being inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed. It was a special moment for me as we had opened 5 stores at once for the first time in the history of Concept”.

The five outlets have opened their doors to the public and are located on the ground floor and first floor of Al Naeem Mall, Ras Al Khaimah.