Coinweb to deliver blockchain loyalty programme to BMW

Coinweb offers its Automotive partner BMW Thailand access to Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology set to bring a whole new experience to BMW’s customer base in Thailand. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 4:34 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 4:35 PM

Coinweb and BMW have embarked on a partnership to introduce blockchain technology to the latter’s workflow and customers in Thailand.

Coinweb will be advising BMW Financial Services on cross-chain Smart Contract set-up and implementation as well as a cross-chain Customer Loyalty Programme. The project is set to be executed in two phases.

The first roll-out plan is a feasibility assessment for cross-chain parallel-executing Smart Contracts with the aim to automate time-consuming manual processes and streamline operations for vehicle finance offered by BMW. This may include a fully integrated Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) tool based on Thailand NDID that will mitigate pain points associated with vehicle finance applications.

The second phase of the project sees Coinweb build a customised SaaS Web3 application for a Customer Loyalty Programme, incentivising BMW Group customers with a blockchain-based rewards programme.

Loyalty rewards are earned through various activities, and the rewards accumulation will determine an individual’s tier and rank in the ecosystem. Owners will be able to redeem the rewards for products and services both with BMW and in the future within a connected ecosystem.

Transactions will be broadcast to multiple blockchains, with Binance’s BNB chain being chosen as the anchor chain due to performance suitability in regards to cost, speed, and capacity.

“We are very excited to be working with such a great team at Coinweb, and anticipate all the positive outcomes of embracing DLT into our ecosystem. We foresee this shift of manual paperwork towards immutable records on the blockchain to immensely contribute to infallible efficiency and transparency,” said CEO Bjorn Antonsson of BMW Leasing (Thailand) Co,.Ltd.

“For our long-time customers here in Thailand, we look forward to continually cultivating their loyalty while rewarding them at the same time through the blockchain-based rewards system delivering real value to be rolled out in 2023.”

For Coinweb’s CEO, Toby Gilbert, “It is an honour to be piloting such an exciting project with BMW, Coinweb’s first collaboration with such a prestigious household brand. We hope that once this project is fully launched, it can be used as a benchmark to prove that traditional businesses can fully leverage blockchain technology and benefit hugely from it, without deviating from their core values and mission.”

