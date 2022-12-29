Coinweb to deliver blockchain loyalty programme to BMW

Smotrich said he would be inspired by US right-to-work laws and pursue similar measures to reduce union control in Israel’s labour force
Coinweb and BMW have embarked on a partnership to introduce blockchain technology to the latter’s workflow and customers in Thailand.
Coinweb will be advising BMW Financial Services on cross-chain Smart Contract set-up and implementation as well as a cross-chain Customer Loyalty Programme. The project is set to be executed in two phases.
The first roll-out plan is a feasibility assessment for cross-chain parallel-executing Smart Contracts with the aim to automate time-consuming manual processes and streamline operations for vehicle finance offered by BMW. This may include a fully integrated Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) tool based on Thailand NDID that will mitigate pain points associated with vehicle finance applications.
The second phase of the project sees Coinweb build a customised SaaS Web3 application for a Customer Loyalty Programme, incentivising BMW Group customers with a blockchain-based rewards programme.
Loyalty rewards are earned through various activities, and the rewards accumulation will determine an individual’s tier and rank in the ecosystem. Owners will be able to redeem the rewards for products and services both with BMW and in the future within a connected ecosystem.
Transactions will be broadcast to multiple blockchains, with Binance’s BNB chain being chosen as the anchor chain due to performance suitability in regards to cost, speed, and capacity.
“We are very excited to be working with such a great team at Coinweb, and anticipate all the positive outcomes of embracing DLT into our ecosystem. We foresee this shift of manual paperwork towards immutable records on the blockchain to immensely contribute to infallible efficiency and transparency,” said CEO Bjorn Antonsson of BMW Leasing (Thailand) Co,.Ltd.
“For our long-time customers here in Thailand, we look forward to continually cultivating their loyalty while rewarding them at the same time through the blockchain-based rewards system delivering real value to be rolled out in 2023.”
For Coinweb’s CEO, Toby Gilbert, “It is an honour to be piloting such an exciting project with BMW, Coinweb’s first collaboration with such a prestigious household brand. We hope that once this project is fully launched, it can be used as a benchmark to prove that traditional businesses can fully leverage blockchain technology and benefit hugely from it, without deviating from their core values and mission.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Smotrich said he would be inspired by US right-to-work laws and pursue similar measures to reduce union control in Israel’s labour force
2022 was marked by a new war, record inflation and climate-linked disasters
Markets unnerved by rising COVID cases in China; US Fed expected to continue increasing interest rates; Oil benchmarks hit 3-week high in previous session
The joint venture, which will look at investments opportunistically, will offer a broad range of services, including offshore support vessels, integrated offshore logistics and subsea solutions
The issuance of these commemorative coins highlights the successes achieved by the ports of Abu Dhabi and their role in the emirate’s maritime sector in the past decades
Mastercard analysts pointed out that some markets would feel the impact of inflation and rising interest rates more keenly while unemployment rates are projected to decline in several countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia
New partnership with Toronto-based incubator to support aspiring entrepreneurs; Sharjah-led startups to expand their efforts into North American territories