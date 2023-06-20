CoffeeDesk is now the official distribution of AeroPress Products in the UAE

Air India expected to finalise 470 jet order - sources
CoffeeDesk, one of the leading solutions for coffee and tea accessories and equipment in GCC and Europe, are now the official distributors in the UAE for AeroPress.
CoffeeDesk is known for being the one-stop-shop for coffee and tea-related products. The brand has expanded services from distribution to personalising coffee equipment, professional HoReCa coffee bar setups, sourcing special equipment for businesses and after sales support for cafes etc.
AeroPress coffee makers utilise a breakthrough in the coffee brewing process to yield the smoothest, richest and fastest cup of coffee in a simple and easy to use manner.
“We are always on the lookout to bring the most innovative coffee gadgets and products to the UAE. And AeroPress has been on our list! It is such a minimalist coffee maker, that combines affordability and simplicity with the ability to produce top quality coffee.” said Saud Al Nuaimi, Founder of CoffeeDesk GCC.
CoffeeDesk was named as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies. The launch of CoffeeDesk GCC targeted the companies’ vision of bringing world class coffee experience to the people in the GCC especially fast-paced cities like Dubai.
