Castrol announces foray into EV fluids; unveils corporate rebrand

The company has also updated its logo

Officials from Castrol (left to right) Mazen Shamseddine, sales director Castrol Lubricants Middle East; Robert Gerritsen, GM Castrol Lubricants MEKSA Cluster; Parinjay, MD Castrol Lubricants Saudi Arabia, Jayakumar Natarajan, marketing director, Castrol Lubricants MEKSA Cluster. — Supplied photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 7:47 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 7:48 PM

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, is exploring opportunities to provide solutions and services that will complement its core lubricants business and provide additional value to customers.

The company, which is part of the bp group, has also unveiled its refreshed global brand identity in the Middle East on Tuesday. The brand refresh is aimed at better reflecting its unique positioning in the market and the opportunities it sees in meeting the changing needs of customers.

Castrol now has a range of advanced EV (electric vehicle) fluids including EV transmission fluids, EV thermal fluids, and EV greases — Castrol ON, an immersion cooling fluid for use in data centres that has now been fully approved by Submer (smart solution company) for use across their portfolio of products.

“The worlds of mobility and industry are facing faster-than-ever changes as the world transforms and aims for net zero, and customers want more sustainable solutions. Change is vital for Castrol to thrive. We’re signalling to the world that we are set for the future,” said Robert Gerritsen, general manager, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, Egypt & Pakistan.

Castrol has also announced plans to invest around $60 million in a new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) battery testing centre and analytical laboratory in UK.

New logo

The company has also updated its logo to feature “a more modern, dynamic, and vibrant design, with focus core strengths and differentiators as Castrol aims to broaden appeal with a more diverse customer base in lubricants, services, and solutions.”

The new logo maintains Castrol’s iconic red, green, and white colours, which are strongly associated with the brand and is set to improve brand memorability digitally.

Gerritsen noted: “Our refreshed brand identity reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success.”

“Refreshing a globally recognised brand is not just about changing its appearance or messaging,” added Jayakumar Natarajan, marketing director, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, Egypt & Pakistan.

He continued: “It’s about reinvigorating (our) essence and relevance in today’s world. We need to listen to our customers, understand their evolving needs and aspirations, and leverage our core strengths to be a brand that inspires them. For us, our refreshed brand is a strategic imperative that drives growth, differentiation, and long-term success.”

The brand refresh also includes a new sonic identity, with music and sound design that evokes feelings of acceleration, forward-momentum, and dynamic movement.