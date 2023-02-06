Burjeel Holdings forays into Saudi market

The UAE-based company announces new joint venture with Leejam Sports Company jointly establish and operate a network of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centres across the kingdom

The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia headquarters in Riyadh. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:16 PM

The UAE-headquartered Burjeel Holdings today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create a joint venture with Leejam Sports Company, the owner and operator of 155 ‘Fitness Time’ branded fitness centres in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The MoU, signed at the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia headquarters in Riyadh, will see Burjeel Holdings and Leejam jointly establish and operate a network of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centres in Leejam clubs across the Kingdom, including comprehensive rehabilitation and sports medicine facilities in KSA’s main centres.

The joint venture is supported by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, as it continues to promote initiatives aimed at improving and developing the sports environment in the Kingdom. The newly created joint venture will initially open six centres in the next quarter in Riyadh city, expanding its services across the Leejam network in KSA over the next 12-18 months.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman, Burjeel Holdings, said his company's collaboration with Leejam to provide high-quality services in rehabilitation and sports medicine is significant as "we commence operations" in Saudi Arabia, renowned for its love of sports, and especially football.

"Professional and recreational athletes of all levels and passionate youngsters stand to benefit from comprehensive care, ranging from prevention to rehabilitation, which will be tailored to their specific needs," he said.

"These offerings will create a world-class support system enabling sportspersons to elevate their performance. We are also committed to supporting the transformative Vision 2030, which acknowledges the importance of partnerships with the private sector to promote sports for well-being.”

Ali Al Sagri, chairman of Leejam Sports, said the MoU confirms the company's commitment to harnessing the full extent of its capabilities to raise the level of healthcare and physical fitness, and to achieve a healthier life for body and mind.

"Our partnership with Burjeel Holdings, a leader in the field of healthcare services, ensures integrated sports medicine services of the best international standards,” he said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com