Brics Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurates UAE Chapter

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 7:42 PM

Brics Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Brics CCI) launches UAE Chapter

The Brics Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Brics CCI), a not-for-profit organization, recognized by the United Nations that promotes commerce and industry in the Brics and other friendly nations has officially launched its UAE Chapter office. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia joined Brics on January 1, 2024, doubling its membership to 10, with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa the original members.

The Chief Guest for the evening was Mr. Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer - Parks & Zones, DP World GCC. The guest list featured esteemed representation from the Brics+ nations, including diplomats- Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of Brazil; Andrew Tsepo Lebona, Consul General, South Africa in Dubai & Northern Emirates; Oleg Lavrik, Founder and Vice Chairman, Russian Business Council; Aklilu Kebede, Consul General, The Consulate General of Ethiopia; Ashraf Hamdy, The Commercial Consul, Consulate General of Egypt and Reza Amiri, Ambassador of Iran.

Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “The launch of the UAE Chapter of the Brics Chamber of Commerce and Industry marks a significant moment. At DP World, our goal is to seamlessly connect economies to global trade networks, and through our integrated supply chain solutions and the strategic location of Jebel Ali, we stand ready to facilitate the trade corridors between the Brics members.”

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of the UAE’s Danube Group, will be honorary advisor on the board with great enthusiasm. Reflecting on the significance of this appointment, he stated: “Brics countries which have joined has doubled compared to what it was earlier. And I’m sure more and more countries are going to join, and this will help in improving the economic relationship between all the countries. I want to congratulate all the countries who have joined and wish them all the best.” Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, Brics CCI expressed his excitement about the occasion, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the UAE chapter office of Brics CCI amidst the prestige and allure of Dubai. This momentous occasion reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships, bilateral trade and driving economic growth. With the UAE joining the Brics alliance, the possibilities for collaboration are endless, and we are excited to embark on this spectacular journey together.” Ansh Virmani, Country Director, Brics CCI UAE Chapter opened the ceremony stating “The inauguration of the Brics CCI UAE Chapter signifies more than just an event; it epitomizes the organization’s dedication to forging a more interconnected and prosperous world. The stage is now set for unparalleled collaboration and growth, with Brics CCI poised to be a guiding light for economic diplomacy in the UAE.”

A symbolic logo was unveiled during the proceedings.