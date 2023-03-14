Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

Company is committed to paying $1.3 billion in dividends for 2023; Borouge 4 and new international expansion mandate offer excellent long-term growth opportunities
Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a nine-month high of $26,533 on Tuesday, in its fourth consecutive day of gains, as it appeared to benefit from chaos in global markets following last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Bitcoin rose to $26,533 at around 1306GMT, up around 10 per cent on the day at its highest since June 2022. It gained 7.6 per cent on Sunday and 9.1 per cent on Monday.
The dollar was little changed overall after US consumer price data on Tuesday showed inflation still rising, but at a slower pace than the previous month, in a widely anticipated reading that may lead the Federal Reserve to slow or even pause hiking interest rates next week.
Cryptocurrency prices fell sharply in 2022 as rising rates prompted investors to ditch risky assets. A series of collapses at high-profile crypto firms, including major exchange FTX, left customers with large losses. — Reuters
The Sarai district offers two types of six-bedroom mansions spread over three or four floors, providing increased privacy
Headquartered in New York, Kyndryl serves thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries and has been operational in the UAE from day one of its global launch in November 2021
On Sunday, Biden hinted at new regulation of big banks after the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, but faces a divided Congress unlikely to approve tougher new rules
The aircraft order, valued at $35 billion, is part of a rapid expansion by Saudi Arabia under a strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport hub and promote tourism, according to
Fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a selloff in US assets at the end of last week, while state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday
G42 unit plans to sell 1.36 billion shares representing 24.24 per cent of its share capital at Dh1.34 a share, valuing the company at Dh7.51 billion
In celebration of the grand opening, Dunkin’ offered the first 100 guests free coffee and donuts for 100 days