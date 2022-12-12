Beamz Lidar wins Chamberthon Hackathon

Beamz Lidar wins competition hosted by Dubai International Chamber in the start-ups category

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 4:19 PM

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its first Chamberthon competition designed to engage business leaders in Dubai to develop a new programme to attract startups and SMEs from international markets to the emirate.

The hackathon-style event, hosted by Dubai International Chamber, brought together a select group of participants, representing various companies, to understand the needs of the business community, top challenges related to setting up in the emirate, and high-potential market opportunities.

Beamz Lidar Team shared its journey to build a smart city ecosystem in Dubai and explained how they were able to overcome critical challenges at growth and scale stages as a robotics company.

Engin Bozkurt, CTO and co-founder of Beamz Lidar, presented the Winning Together strategy of Beamz Lidar, highlighting the importance of collaboration with System integrators and working with prototype testing partners.

He exemplified continuous improvement and disruptive technology approaches of Beamz Lidar to create solutions based on the needs of industry and urbanization and mobility for different use cases in the new era of smart cities.

“Beamz Lidar has assembled a great team with ambitious goals for the future of smart cities, and we share a common objective of transforming the way people live and move to make life better,” said Engin Bozkurt, CTO and co-founder, Beamz Lidar.

"The road to smart city infrastructure starts with research and the right technology can upgrade any city. Consider transportation infrastructure. States control the highways, interstates, and tolling infrastructure commonly through collaboration with service providers.

This now offers an opportunity for an expanded example of the desire to understand the transportation flow. If cities had more real time insights into this, they’d be able to understand the demand and have a more fluidly flowing traffic condition. This can be done through new technologies such as in the way that Beamz Lidar is continuously enhancing the smart city and traffic management technology infrastructure.”

