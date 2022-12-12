Beamz Lidar wins Chamberthon Hackathon

The statistics authority said GDP at current prices amounted to SR1.036 trillion ($275.53 billion) in the third quarter, with crude petroleum and natural gas activities contributing 35.2 per cent
Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its first Chamberthon competition designed to engage business leaders in Dubai to develop a new programme to attract startups and SMEs from international markets to the emirate.
The hackathon-style event, hosted by Dubai International Chamber, brought together a select group of participants, representing various companies, to understand the needs of the business community, top challenges related to setting up in the emirate, and high-potential market opportunities.
Beamz Lidar Team shared its journey to build a smart city ecosystem in Dubai and explained how they were able to overcome critical challenges at growth and scale stages as a robotics company.
Engin Bozkurt, CTO and co-founder of Beamz Lidar, presented the Winning Together strategy of Beamz Lidar, highlighting the importance of collaboration with System integrators and working with prototype testing partners.
He exemplified continuous improvement and disruptive technology approaches of Beamz Lidar to create solutions based on the needs of industry and urbanization and mobility for different use cases in the new era of smart cities.
“Beamz Lidar has assembled a great team with ambitious goals for the future of smart cities, and we share a common objective of transforming the way people live and move to make life better,” said Engin Bozkurt, CTO and co-founder, Beamz Lidar.
"The road to smart city infrastructure starts with research and the right technology can upgrade any city. Consider transportation infrastructure. States control the highways, interstates, and tolling infrastructure commonly through collaboration with service providers.
This now offers an opportunity for an expanded example of the desire to understand the transportation flow. If cities had more real time insights into this, they’d be able to understand the demand and have a more fluidly flowing traffic condition. This can be done through new technologies such as in the way that Beamz Lidar is continuously enhancing the smart city and traffic management technology infrastructure.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The statistics authority said GDP at current prices amounted to SR1.036 trillion ($275.53 billion) in the third quarter, with crude petroleum and natural gas activities contributing 35.2 per cent
European sanctions, price caps did not bring clear results; There is uncertainity in implementation of December 5 measures; Central Banks still preoccupied with managing inflation; Impact of China easing Covid-19 restrictions ‘needs time’
Turkey has started to request proof of insurance from tankers loaded with Russian crude, slowing their passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and onto international markets
In the first upgrade of India’s growth forecast by an international agency amid the global turmoil, the World Bank said the revision was due to higher resilience of the Indian economy to global shocks and better-than-expected second quarter numbers
New Italian Ambassador to the UAE says smooth and efficient visa process set to promote tourism in post Covid era
The taxable person pay the due amount of tax within nine months from the end of the relevant tax period. Taxable persons shall maintain all records and documents for seven years following the end of the tax period
Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization discusses the future of economic zones with the President of the Dominican Republic and the Cuban Prime Minister
Key testing and commissioning operations have started in fourth quarter of 2022 and the project is expected to be operational in first quarter of 2023